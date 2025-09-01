CONF3RENCE 2025 in Dortmund Set to Unite AI, Blockchain & Web3 Leaders

Dortmund Becomes Europe’s Tech Hotspot

From September 3–4, 2025, Signal Iduna Park—Germany’s largest stadium—will host the DACH region’s leading technology event: CONF3RENCE 2025. For two days, Dortmund will be the center of innovation, bringing together AI experts, blockchain pioneers, and Web3 builders.

More than 150 top speakers from companies and institutions such as IBM, Meta, Cardano, and the European Central Bank will share their insights on how deep technologies are reshaping finance, infrastructure, and the real economy.

Not Just Another Tech Event

CONF3RENCE 2025 is more than a typical conference. It is where regulators, enterprises, and innovators meet to discuss the real impact of Web3, AI, and DeepTech on society and industry.

With multiple stages, a large exhibition area, and curated networking spaces, the event is designed to foster meaningful exchange between global players, startups, and decision-makers.

Program Highlights

Attendees can look forward to:

Keynotes & debates featuring global innovators and policymakers

featuring global innovators and policymakers Exhibition & networking spaces showcasing the latest in AI and blockchain

showcasing the latest in AI and blockchain Exclusive afterparty & networking events

Interactive stadium activations, including guided tours, a kicker tournament, and community giveaways

This mix of content and experience ensures that CONF3RENCE is as much about building connections as it is about sharing knowledge.

Final Call for Tickets

With just one week to go, now is the time to secure your spot.

🎟️ Get tickets here → conf3rence.com/tickets

💡 Use code CNFR30 for 30% off.