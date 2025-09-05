Congress Faces Growing Debate Over CBDCs and Privacy Risks

TLDR

The debate over central bank digital currencies intensifies as US Congress reconvenes after its August recess.

Lawmakers are raising concerns about the potential privacy risks associated with CBDCs and government surveillance.

Representative Tom Emmer sponsored the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act to protect citizens from government-controlled digital currencies.

Sheila Warren from the Project Liberty Institute argues that CBDCs can be designed to protect privacy if done correctly.

The US is taking a more cautious approach to CBDCs compared to other major economies like China and the EU.

As the US Congress reconvenes after its August recess, the debate over central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) intensifies. Lawmakers continue to discuss the potential impact of CBDCs on civil liberties and privacy. The debate has gained momentum, with lawmakers scrutinizing the Federal Reserve’s stance on CBDCs. Critics argue that such currencies could grant the government unprecedented surveillance powers, while others believe the debate is overstated.

Concerns Over Privacy and Civil Liberties

Supporters of banning CBDCs often warn about the potential risks to privacy. Representative Tom Emmer, who sponsored the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, voiced concerns that CBDCs could be used to monitor citizens’ financial activities. “It is government-controlled, programmable money that could surveil and restrict Americans’ transactions,” Emmer said.

However, experts point out that these concerns are not entirely grounded in fact. Sheila Warren, CEO of the Project Liberty Institute, emphasized that CBDCs can be designed to protect privacy. She stated, “You can design a CBDC that has significant blockers and protects privacy.” She noted that the current debate often oversimplifies the issue, stressing that any potential CBDC would need clear authorization from Congress before being implemented.

Furthermore, Warren argued that much of the rhetoric surrounding CBDCs is politically driven. According to her, “The idea that a CBDC is some urgent threat to American privacy, I just don’t see it.” She believes the debate has shifted more toward political posturing rather than genuine concerns about privacy.

US Stance on CBDC Compared to Other Economies

The US approach to CBDCs significantly contrasts with that of other major economies. While China has already rolled out its digital currency, and the European Union and India are running pilots, the US remains hesitant. Warren pointed out, “The US has taken a very anti-CBDC stance under this administration and Congress.”

She further explained the distinction between wholesale and retail CBDCs. Wholesale CBDCs are used for interbank transactions, while retail CBDCs would be consumer-facing. Warren added, “In the US, I’ve never thought that a retail CBDC was actually going to happen.”

The Rise of Stablecoins and Potential Impact on CBDCs

The conversation around CBDCs may become less relevant due to the growth of stablecoins. Recently, Congress passed the GENIUS Act, which provides a regulatory framework for stablecoins. This regulatory step could pave the way for their wider adoption and usage.

Warren noted, “Now that we have stablecoins… they’re going to expand and become the jet fuel of the digital economy.” With stablecoins potentially filling the role that CBDCs might have played, the necessity of launching a CBDC becomes less pressing.

