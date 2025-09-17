Congress Just Fused Two Crypto Bills – Here’s What It Means

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to fold the Anti-CBDC bill into the CLARITY Act before passing it forward to the Senate.
This marks a reversal from July, when the chamber chose to attach anti-CBDC provisions to the annual defense budget instead of merging them with CLARITY. Now, both initiatives—one designed to set clearer ground rules for the digital asset industry and the other blocking development of a Federal Reserve-issued digital dollar—will arrive in the Senate as a single legislative proposal.
Capitol insiders describe the move as largely procedural. Senators were already drafting their own bills containing restrictions on central bank digital currencies, and bipartisan backing for the CLARITY framework is strong. Democrats and Republicans alike have signaled they want to see comprehensive crypto regulation that also reins in any attempt to launch a U.S. CBDC.
House Financial Services leaders said the consolidation reflects a commitment to moving both priorities forward in sync, rather than changing course on policy. The expectation is that the Senate will weigh its own draft against the combined House version, with lawmakers such as Banking Chair Tim Scott and Senator Cynthia Lummis taking the lead in negotiations.
By binding the measures together, Congress is highlighting two parallel goals: strengthening oversight of crypto markets and drawing a firm line against government-controlled digital money. Both chambers appear to be moving in the same direction, though the final shape of the legislation will depend on upcoming Senate deliberations.
The decision underscores a broader political message: crypto rules and CBDC resistance are now part of the same conversation in Washington.
