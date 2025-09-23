The post Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

A group of Congress members have urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to facilitate seamless crypto adoption. In a letter on Monday sent to the SEC, the group of lawmakers urged the agency to help implement President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO) dubbed Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors signed on August 7, 2025.

“Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors” (EO). We applaud the EO’s policy “that every American preparing for retirement should have access to funds that include investments in alternative assets when the relevant plan fiduciary determines that such access provides an appropriate opportunity. . .to enhance the net risk-adjusted returns,” the letter noted.

Why are U.S. Lawmakers Keen on Crypto for 401(k)?

The letter to the U.S. SEC was co-authored by Chair of the Subcommittee on Capital Markets Ann Wagner, Rep. Frank Lucas, Rep. Warren Davidson, Rep. Marlin Stutzman, Rep. Andrew Garbarino, Mike Lawler. Troy Downing, and Mike Haridopolos.

The rising adoption of crypto assets in the United States has been emphasized through clear regulations. The Trump administration has worked closely with lawmakers from the other side of the political divide to pass crypto-related laws such as the Genius Act and now the CLARITY Act.

According to the lawmakers in the letter to the U.S. SEC, the 401(K) holders ought to be allowed to access alternative investments. Moreover, Bitcoin and altcoin holders have outshined other top major global assets during the last 10 years, incline gold.

”We are hopeful that such actions will help the 90 million Americans who are currently restricted from investing in alternative assets to secure a dignified, comfortable retirement,” traders noted.