The post Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A group of Congress members have urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to facilitate seamless crypto adoption. In a letter on Monday sent to the SEC, the group of lawmakers urged the agency to help implement President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO) dubbed Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors signed …The post Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A group of Congress members have urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to facilitate seamless crypto adoption. In a letter on Monday sent to the SEC, the group of lawmakers urged the agency to help implement President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO) dubbed Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors signed …

Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/23 05:53
Sidekick
K$0.1796+3.39%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.568-8.12%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2927-6.51%
Last Quiet Week for Crypto Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

The post Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

A group of Congress members have urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to facilitate seamless crypto adoption. In a letter on Monday sent to the SEC, the group of lawmakers urged the agency to help implement President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO) dubbed Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors signed on August 7, 2025.

Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors” (EO). We applaud the EO’s policy “that every American preparing for retirement should have access to funds that include investments in alternative assets when the relevant plan fiduciary determines that such access provides an appropriate opportunity. . .to enhance the net risk-adjusted returns,” the letter noted.

Why are U.S. Lawmakers Keen on Crypto for 401(k)? 

The letter to the U.S. SEC was co-authored by Chair of the Subcommittee on Capital Markets Ann Wagner, Rep. Frank Lucas, Rep. Warren Davidson, Rep. Marlin Stutzman, Rep. Andrew Garbarino, Mike Lawler. Troy Downing, and Mike Haridopolos. 

The rising adoption of crypto assets in the United States has been emphasized through clear regulations. The Trump administration has worked closely with lawmakers from the other side of the political divide to pass crypto-related laws such as the Genius Act and now the CLARITY Act.

According to the lawmakers in the letter to the U.S. SEC, the 401(K) holders ought to be allowed to access alternative investments. Moreover, Bitcoin and altcoin holders have outshined other top major global assets during the last 10 years, incline gold.
”We are hopeful that such actions will help the 90 million Americans who are currently restricted from investing in alternative assets to secure a dignified, comfortable retirement,” traders noted.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has suffered floating losses exceeding $20 million on his long positions in ETH (15x leverage), HYPE, and PUMP (5x leverage) during the market downturn. To avoid forced liquidation, Machi has partially closed these positions at a loss.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.6-7.99%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005454-13.55%
BULLS
BULLS$745.33-0.08%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 08:52
Share
Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

PANews reported on September 23 that market news: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware.
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 09:41
Share
Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple, Franklin Templeton, and DBS have joined forces to advance tokenized finance through a new collaboration. The three firms signed a partnership to develop lending and trading tools using tokenized money market funds and Ripple’s new stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD).Visit Website
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:21
Share

Trending News

More

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Tether denies exiting Uruguayan crypto mining project due to debt

Rainbow proposes to acquire Clanker Protocol and announces token distribution plan