Congressional Panel Tackles Digital Asset Taxation Amid Treasury Relief

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 15:26
Ted Hisokawa
Oct 02, 2025 14:38

The U.S. Treasury Department’s exemption of digital assets from corporate minimum tax rules marks a victory for the cryptocurrency industry, particularly for firms like MicroStrategy and Coinbase.



The cryptocurrency industry secured a major victory as the U.S. Treasury Department exempted digital assets from corporate minimum tax rules, just as Senate lawmakers convened yesterday to tackle the mounting complexities of taxing the $2.3 trillion digital asset market.

The Senate Finance Committee hearing, chaired by Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho, brought together industry heavyweights and tax experts to address what many describe as the most pressing regulatory challenge facing American crypto businesses. The timing proved fortuitous, coming on the heels of Treasury guidance that spares corporations from paying taxes on unrealized cryptocurrency gains under the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax.

Industry Celebrates Regulatory Breakthrough

The Treasury’s decision represents a stunning reversal after months of intensive lobbying by major crypto firms. MicroStrategy, which holds over $15 billion in Bitcoin reserves, and Coinbase had jointly petitioned the Treasury in May, arguing that taxing unrealized gains would be both unconstitutional and economically destructive.

“This ruling removes a massive regulatory sword hanging over corporate Bitcoin adoption,” said Marcus Chen, senior policy analyst at Digital Asset Research Institute. “Companies can now build Bitcoin treasuries without fear of facing tens of billions in phantom tax liabilities.”

The relief comes as new broker reporting requirements loom large. Starting January 2026, crypto exchanges must file Form 1099-DA reports, marking the most significant expansion of digital asset tax compliance in U.S. history.

Senate Hearing Exposes Deep Regulatory Gaps

Yesterday’s hearing laid bare the fundamental challenges plaguing crypto taxation. Chairman Crapo opened with stark observations about the current system’s inadequacies, noting that existing tax codes provide no clear guidance for routine crypto activities from coffee purchases to charitable donations.

“Without clear tax rules, taxpayers are left with many unanswered questions,” Crapo stated, summarizing the regulatory vacuum that has persisted despite crypto’s mainstream adoption.

The witness panel included Jason Somensatto from Coin Center, Lawrence Zlatkin from Coinbase’s tax division, and Annette Nellen, who chairs the American Institute of CPAs’ Digital Assets Tax Task Force. Their testimony highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive legislative action as the industry continues explosive growth.

Political Divisions Emerge Over Crypto Tax Policy

Democratic senators used the hearing to voice concerns about tax avoidance and preferential treatment for wealthy crypto investors. Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized what she termed crypto lobbyists seeking “special tax rules that will make crypto billionaires richer.”

The political tensions reflect broader disagreements over how aggressively to regulate digital assets. While Republicans generally favor lighter regulation to maintain American competitiveness, Democrats worry about tax fairness and consumer protection.

Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Congress’s most vocal crypto advocate, praised the Treasury’s unrealized gains exemption as “common sense” policy that prevents punishing companies for holding sound money. Her proposed legislation would create a $300 de minimis exemption for small crypto transactions and clarify that digital asset lending isn’t taxable.

IRS Struggles With Implementation Challenges

The hearing also exposed significant operational problems at the Internal Revenue Service. The agency’s crypto office has lost multiple senior officials, including the recent departure of division head Trish Turner. Staff cuts have further hampered the IRS’s ability to provide timely guidance on complex digital asset issues.

“The IRS is clearly overwhelmed by the complexity and volume of crypto tax questions,” explained Sarah Rodriguez, former Treasury Department tax counsel now in private practice. “We’re seeing months-long delays in basic guidance that businesses desperately need.”

These staffing challenges come as the agency prepares to implement sweeping new reporting requirements. The Form 1099-DA system will require exchanges to track and report customer transactions, creating massive data collection obligations that many smaller platforms say they’re unprepared to handle.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

The Treasury’s corporate tax relief immediately boosted crypto markets, with Bitcoin gaining 3.2% in after-hours trading. MicroStrategy shares jumped 7% as investors recognized the reduced regulatory risk to the company’s $15 billion crypto strategy.

Looking ahead, industry observers expect Congress to advance more comprehensive crypto tax legislation in 2026. The bipartisan foundation established by the Finance Committee’s previous work suggests potential for meaningful reform, though political divisions remain significant.

The regulatory landscape continues evolving rapidly, with temporary relief measures and piecemeal guidance creating uncertainty for businesses and investors alike. Yesterday’s hearing signals lawmakers’ recognition that comprehensive action is needed to maintain America’s competitive position in the global digital asset economy.

As the crypto industry matures and institutional adoption accelerates, the pressure for clear, durable tax rules will only intensify. The Treasury’s recent relief provides breathing room, but lasting solutions require legislative action that balances innovation with appropriate oversight.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/congressional-panel-tackles-digital-asset-taxation-amid-treasury-1002

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

The post Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s (SOL) latest rally has attracted investors from all over, but the bigger story for vision-minded investors is where the next surges of life-altering returns are heading.  As Solana continues to see high levels of ecosystem usage and network utilization, the stage is slowly being set for Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  MUTM is priced at $0.035 in its fast-growing presale. Price appreciation of 14.3% is what the investors are going to anticipate in the next phase. Over $15.85 million has been raised as the presale keeps gaining momentum. Unlike the majority of the tokens surfing short-term waves of hype, Mutuum Finance is becoming a utility-focused choice with more value potential and therefore an increasingly better option for investors looking for more than price action alone. Solana Maintains Gains Near $234 As Speculation Persists Solana (SOL) is trading at $234.08 currently, holding its 24hr range around $234.42 to $248.19 as it illustrates the recent trend. The token has recorded strong seven-day gains of nearly 13%, far exceeding most of its peers, as it is supported by rising volume and institutional buying. Resistance is at $250-$260, and support appears to be at $220-$230, and thus these are significant levels for potential breakout or pullback.  However, new DeFi crypto Mutuum Finance, is being considered by market watchers to have more upside potential, being still in presale.  Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is currently in Presale Stage 6 and offering tokens for $0.035. Presale has been going on very fast, and investors have raised over $15.85 million. The project also looks forward to a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain for convenient payments and as a keeper of long-term value. Mutuum Finance is a dual-lending, multi-purpose DeFi platform that benefits borrowers and lenders alike. It provides the network to retail as well as…
