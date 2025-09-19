Consensys CEO: MetaMask token is coming, and possibly “sooner than you expect”

PANews reported on September 19 that according to The Block, Consensys CEO Joe Lubin said in an interview that the MetaMask token is coming and may be "sooner than you expect."
Earlier in May, MetaMask co-founder said that his team was still considering launching a native token .
