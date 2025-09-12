Consensys’ Lubin Teases ‘Further Rewards’ for LINEA Holders as Token Tanks 50%

Amid a messy airdrop, LINEA has lost half its value since launching yesterday.

LINEA token holders are being teased with future rewards as prices plunge.

Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and blockchain infrastructure firm Consensys, wrote in an X post on Thursday, Sept. 11, that holding LINEA could open “further rewards opportunities, mostly in other tokens.”

He added that MetaMask, also developed by Consensys, and Linea are already working together to make these rewards possible, though details on timing and amounts remain vague.

“Holding LINEA tokens signals that you are a Linea community member and are likely engaged in productive Linea Economy activities: building, liquidity provision / staking, using, collecting […],” Lubin wrote in the X post.

Based on activity and the length of time a wallet holds LINEA, users could qualify for future airdrops, the Ethereum co-founder explained.

“So if we notice, at some date in the future, that you’ve held n LINEA tokens for m days, that just might lead to another token landing in your account. And if n and m are larger numbers, your account might receive a larger reward. Rinse, repeat,” Lubin added.

Lubin’s post lands as LINEA gets off to a rocky start, losing half its value in a single day as airdrop recipients seemingly cash out. As of press time, LINEA is trading at $0.023, down over 50% from its all-time high, per CoinGecko data.

As The Defiant reported yesterday, despite the mainnet being live for years, the network ran into issues leading up to the token generation event, stopping block production for 46 minutes overnight and leaving many users struggling to claim their airdrops.