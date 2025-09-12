Consensys Transfers 15% LINEA Tokens to Custodian with Insurance Coverage

TLDR

Consensys Treasury moves 15% of its LINEA tokens to a qualified custodian for safe, long-term storage.

The custodian offers regulatory compliance and insurance coverage for LINEA tokens.

Consensys aims to increase security by using specialized crypto custody services.

LINEA token price has dropped 20% post-airdrop, fueling discussion on token utility.

In a strategic move, Consensys Treasury has transferred 15% of its LINEA token allocation to a qualified custodian for secure, long-term storage. This decision highlights the company’s commitment to managing its digital assets securely while also ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

The custodian provides essential safeguards, including insurance coverage for the stored LINEA tokens. Consensys aims to enhance the security of its digital asset holdings, mitigating risks associated with crypto assets while adhering to legal and regulatory requirements.

LINEA Token’s Role in Consensys Treasury

Consensys, an Ethereum-based technology company, allocated 15% of the total LINEA supply to its corporate treasury operations.

This move underscores Consensys’ confidence in the LINEA token, which is designed to be a scalable Ethereum layer-2 solution developed by the company.

With $9.45 million in LINEA tokens now under management, Consensys is positioning itself to benefit from the growth of this Ethereum scaling solution. The custodian will ensure the safe storage of the tokens while offering compliance and insurance for the assets under its care.

Regulated Custody Services for Digital Assets

The move to a regulated custodian aligns with growing industry standards for institutional crypto asset management. These custodians not only provide security but also adhere to compliance frameworks that are essential in the highly-regulated financial landscape. Custodians for crypto assets have become integral to institutions looking to safeguard their holdings and ensure their assets comply with local and global regulations.

By securing its LINEA holdings with these services, Consensys is positioning itself as a trusted player in the emerging field of digital asset management. This move also marks an important step in legitimizing the growing interest in crypto custodial services, as more institutions look to enter the space.

LINEA Token’s Price Drop and Community Response

The news of Consensys moving a portion of its LINEA holdings to a custodian comes amid a 20% drop in LINEA’s price over the past 24 hours. According to CoinGecko, LINEA traded at $0.024, down from its peak shortly after the token’s initial generation event (TGE). The price dip has raised concerns in the community regarding the token’s utility and market viability.

In response, Joseph Lubin, the founder of Consensys, teased that long-term LINEA holders could benefit from future rewards, potentially from Consensys or aligned ecosystem projects.

Lubin suggested that holding the token could signal an engaged community member and may lead to future rewards, addressing the concerns raised by some community members about the token’s utility. However, the community is also calling for staking and lending options to help increase the utility of the token.

