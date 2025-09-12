Consensys Treasury moves 15% LINEA allocation to qualified custodian for long-term storage

Key Takeaways

The custodian provides regulatory compliance and insurance coverage for the stored LINEA tokens.

Consensys Treasury is moving its 15% LINEA token allocation to a qualified custodian for secure, long-term storage today.

The assets will be held by regulated and insured entities that specialize in crypto asset custody. These qualified custodians maintain regulatory compliance and provide insurance coverage for digital assets under their management.

LINEA, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution developed by Consensys, allocated 15% of its total token supply to the company’s treasury operations.