Consolidates but falls below 50-day SMA

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 01:26
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12676-7.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.405-5.43%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0022543-1.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10004-2.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021811-1.18%
  • USD/JPY logs back-to-back declines; traders wary as political pressure targets Fed governance.
  • Price boxed between 20- and 50-day SMAs; Jackson Hole speech is next catalyst.
  • Hawkish outcome to push USD/JPY above 148.00; otherwise, a drop below 147.00 looms.

USD/JPY prints back-to-back bearish days during the week, down 0.17% on Wednesday as the Greenback sold off on fears that the Trump administration threatens the Federal Reserve’s independence. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 147.37 after hitting a daily high of 147.81.

Bloomberg revealed that the Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte urged US Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Cook over a pair of mortgages. Pulte alleges that Cook “falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, potentially committing mortgage fraud under the criminal statute.”

In the meantime, the latest Fed meeting minutes maintained the status quo, as Fed officials remain focused on inflation, and that neutral rates are not far below the current level.

USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

USD/JPY is set to consolidate within the 20 and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), each at 147.86 and 146.70, respectively. Momentum suggests that neither buyers nor sellers are committing to open fresh positions, as they await the outcome of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole.

If USD/JPY climbs above the 20-day SMA at 147.86, expect a test of 148.00. A breach of the latter will expose August 12’s peak at 148.51, followed by the 200-day SMA at 149.15. On the flip side, if the pair tumbles below 147.00, the first support would be the 50-day SMA at 146.70. Once surpassed, the next stop would be 146.00 and the 100-day SMA at 145.44.

USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

Japanese Yen PRICE This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.51%0.74%0.12%0.41%1.23%1.77%-0.22%
EUR-0.51%0.19%-0.41%-0.10%0.73%1.21%-0.71%
GBP-0.74%-0.19%-0.65%-0.30%0.59%1.07%-0.96%
JPY-0.12%0.41%0.65%0.32%1.13%1.68%-0.33%
CAD-0.41%0.10%0.30%-0.32%0.77%1.38%-0.66%
AUD-1.23%-0.73%-0.59%-1.13%-0.77%0.51%-1.48%
NZD-1.77%-1.21%-1.07%-1.68%-1.38%-0.51%-2.01%
CHF0.22%0.71%0.96%0.33%0.66%1.48%2.01%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-price-forecast-consolidates-but-falls-below-50-day-sma-202508202116

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1173-2.25%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002644-10.03%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008808+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0.53911-6.49%
MemeCore
M$0.45819+1.15%
Capverse
CAP$0.0653+2.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Share
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05287-4.32%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project