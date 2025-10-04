Consolidation in Tight Range After Early Volatility

Stellar’s XLM token reversed sharply on Oct. 3 after briefly testing new highs. The token rose to $0.4041 in afternoon trading, but heavy selling after 14:00 UTC dragged it back to $0.4015, erasing earlier gains.
Volumes spiked during the sell-off, with more than 1.4 million tokens traded in a single minute, signaling institutional selling at resistance and raising the risk of further downside.
The move comes as Bitcoin.com Wallet integrated Stellar and its DeFi protocols, expanding XLM’s payments reach. Seasonal trends may provide support, with October historically a strong month for crypto, though near-term pressure remains.XLM/USD (TradingView)
Technical Indicators Summary
- Volume analysis revealed increased activity during initial advance with exceptionally strong selling volume exceeding 1.4 million during the 14:00-14:01 timeframe.
- Resistance formed around $0.41-$0.41 zone where price repeatedly encountered selling pressure.
- Support levels identified near $0.40-$0.40 where buying interest materialized multiple times.
- Consolidation formation developed between $0.40-$0.40 indicating potential accumulation.
- Bearish reversal pattern validated by institutional distribution at session peaks.
