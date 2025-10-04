ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Consolidation in Tight Range After Early Volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellar’s XLM token reversed sharply on Oct. 3 after briefly testing new highs. The token rose to $0.4041 in afternoon trading, but heavy selling after 14:00 UTC dragged it back to $0.4015, erasing earlier gains. Volumes spiked during the sell-off, with more than 1.4 million tokens traded in a single minute, signaling institutional selling at resistance and raising the risk of further downside. The move comes as Bitcoin.com Wallet integrated Stellar and its DeFi protocols, expanding XLM’s payments reach. Seasonal trends may provide support, with October historically a strong month for crypto, though near-term pressure remains. XLM/USD (TradingView) Technical Indicators Summary Volume analysis revealed increased activity during initial advance with exceptionally strong selling volume exceeding 1.4 million during the 14:00-14:01 timeframe. Resistance formed around $0.41-$0.41 zone where price repeatedly encountered selling pressure. Support levels identified near $0.40-$0.40 where buying interest materialized multiple times. Consolidation formation developed between $0.40-$0.40 indicating potential accumulation. Bearish reversal pattern validated by institutional distribution at session peaks. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/03/xlm-consolidates-in-tight-range-after-early-volatilityThe post Consolidation in Tight Range After Early Volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellar’s XLM token reversed sharply on Oct. 3 after briefly testing new highs. The token rose to $0.4041 in afternoon trading, but heavy selling after 14:00 UTC dragged it back to $0.4015, erasing earlier gains. Volumes spiked during the sell-off, with more than 1.4 million tokens traded in a single minute, signaling institutional selling at resistance and raising the risk of further downside. The move comes as Bitcoin.com Wallet integrated Stellar and its DeFi protocols, expanding XLM’s payments reach. Seasonal trends may provide support, with October historically a strong month for crypto, though near-term pressure remains. XLM/USD (TradingView) Technical Indicators Summary Volume analysis revealed increased activity during initial advance with exceptionally strong selling volume exceeding 1.4 million during the 14:00-14:01 timeframe. Resistance formed around $0.41-$0.41 zone where price repeatedly encountered selling pressure. Support levels identified near $0.40-$0.40 where buying interest materialized multiple times. Consolidation formation developed between $0.40-$0.40 indicating potential accumulation. Bearish reversal pattern validated by institutional distribution at session peaks. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/03/xlm-consolidates-in-tight-range-after-early-volatility

Consolidation in Tight Range After Early Volatility

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 13:17
COM
COM$0.005181-0.32%
Stellar
XLM$0.2767-5.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006408-5.76%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.06258+24.04%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0168+5.32%

Stellar’s XLM token reversed sharply on Oct. 3 after briefly testing new highs. The token rose to $0.4041 in afternoon trading, but heavy selling after 14:00 UTC dragged it back to $0.4015, erasing earlier gains.

Volumes spiked during the sell-off, with more than 1.4 million tokens traded in a single minute, signaling institutional selling at resistance and raising the risk of further downside.

The move comes as Bitcoin.com Wallet integrated Stellar and its DeFi protocols, expanding XLM’s payments reach. Seasonal trends may provide support, with October historically a strong month for crypto, though near-term pressure remains.

XLM/USD (TradingView)
Technical Indicators Summary
  • Volume analysis revealed increased activity during initial advance with exceptionally strong selling volume exceeding 1.4 million during the 14:00-14:01 timeframe.
  • Resistance formed around $0.41-$0.41 zone where price repeatedly encountered selling pressure.
  • Support levels identified near $0.40-$0.40 where buying interest materialized multiple times.
  • Consolidation formation developed between $0.40-$0.40 indicating potential accumulation.
  • Bearish reversal pattern validated by institutional distribution at session peaks.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/03/xlm-consolidates-in-tight-range-after-early-volatility

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1657-6.17%
MANTRA
OM$0.09264-4.99%
OP
OP$0.3608-5.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.006677-11.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.007125-18.26%
Movement
MOVE$0.05293-15.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

The post Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s (SOL) latest rally has attracted investors from all over, but the bigger story for vision-minded investors is where the next surges of life-altering returns are heading.  As Solana continues to see high levels of ecosystem usage and network utilization, the stage is slowly being set for Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  MUTM is priced at $0.035 in its fast-growing presale. Price appreciation of 14.3% is what the investors are going to anticipate in the next phase. Over $15.85 million has been raised as the presale keeps gaining momentum. Unlike the majority of the tokens surfing short-term waves of hype, Mutuum Finance is becoming a utility-focused choice with more value potential and therefore an increasingly better option for investors looking for more than price action alone. Solana Maintains Gains Near $234 As Speculation Persists Solana (SOL) is trading at $234.08 currently, holding its 24hr range around $234.42 to $248.19 as it illustrates the recent trend. The token has recorded strong seven-day gains of nearly 13%, far exceeding most of its peers, as it is supported by rising volume and institutional buying. Resistance is at $250-$260, and support appears to be at $220-$230, and thus these are significant levels for potential breakout or pullback.  However, new DeFi crypto Mutuum Finance, is being considered by market watchers to have more upside potential, being still in presale.  Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is currently in Presale Stage 6 and offering tokens for $0.035. Presale has been going on very fast, and investors have raised over $15.85 million. The project also looks forward to a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain for convenient payments and as a keeper of long-term value. Mutuum Finance is a dual-lending, multi-purpose DeFi platform that benefits borrowers and lenders alike. It provides the network to retail as well as…
NEAR
NEAR$1.886-6.63%
Waves
WAVES$0.6656-8.73%
Solana
SOL$161.28-8.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:23

Trending News

More

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs extend outflows with $327m as market slides lower

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,972.41
$103,972.41$103,972.41

-1.67%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,504.79
$3,504.79$3,504.79

-2.34%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.32
$161.32$161.32

-3.25%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2723
$2.2723$2.2723

-2.35%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16481
$0.16481$0.16481

-1.28%