Consumer prices rose at annual rate of 2.9% in August, as weekly jobless claims jump

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 20:47
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.195+0.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015952-4.86%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4562-2.31%
Jobless
JOBLESS$0.001387-48.87%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02741+1.97%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00673-65.21%

Prices consumers pay for a variety of goods and services moved higher than expected in August while jobless claims accelerated, providing challenging economic signals for the Federal Reserve before its meeting next week.

The consumer price index posted a seasonally adjusted 0.4% increase for the month, double the prior month, putting the annual inflation rate at 2.9%. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for respective readings of 0.3% and 2.9%.

For the vital core reading that excludes food and energy, the August gain was 0.3%, putting the 12-month figure at 3.1%, both as forecast. Fed officials consider core to be a better gauge of long-run trends.

On employment, the Labor Department reported a surprise increase in weekly unemployment compensation filings to a seasonally adjusted 263,000, higher than the 235,000 estimate and up 27,000 from the prior period.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/11/consumer-prices-rose-at-annual-rate-of-2point9percent-in-august-as-weekly-jobless-claims-jump.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth about 4.37 million US dollars

A whale exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth about 4.37 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 30 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale 0x7c7...1F7e6 exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth $4.37 million, with an average
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0978+16.98%
Ethereum
ETH$4,420.38+0.86%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$114,326.73+0.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/30 10:55
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1435+2.79%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001409+0.57%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00258-0.19%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,420.38+0.86%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

A whale exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth about 4.37 million US dollars

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens