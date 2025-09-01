Convano increased its holdings by 155 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 519.93 bitcoins.

PANews reported on September 1 that according to NLNico, Japanese listed company Convano added 155 bitcoins, bringing its cumulative holdings to 519.93.
In addition, S-Science raised its Bitcoin investment limit from 500 million yen to 9.6 billion yen (about 65.3 million US dollars), and it currently holds 30.74 bitcoins.
