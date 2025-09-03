BitcoinWorld
Cookie DAO Unlocks Revolutionary $650K ACM Campaign with Tria
Get ready for an exciting development in the crypto space! Cookie DAO, a pioneering decentralized autonomous organization, has just announced the launch of its second Attention Capital Market (ACM) campaign. This massive initiative, valued at an impressive $650,000, is set to redefine how users interact and earn in the Web3 world, all thanks to its strategic partnership with the innovative crypto payment platform, Tria.
This collaboration between Cookie DAO and Tria promises to reward user engagement in a significant way, fostering a more active and vibrant community. It represents a forward-thinking approach to valuing user attention in the digital economy.
The Attention Capital Market (ACM) campaign is essentially a program designed to incentivize and reward users for their active engagement and attention within a specific ecosystem. For this particular campaign, Cookie DAO and Tria are focusing on rewarding activities related to the Tria platform.
The current campaign, the second of its kind, is valued at $650,000 and is expected to run for approximately five months. This extended duration provides ample opportunity for participants to get involved and earn.
But how exactly does it work?
This two-tiered reward system encourages both content creation and active platform usage, driving value for both Cookie DAO and Tria.
The success of this campaign hinges on the strength of its partner, and Tria brings considerable innovation to the table. Tria is a cutting-edge crypto payment platform designed to make digital asset transactions faster and more accessible for everyone.
Tria offers several key features that set it apart:
Tria’s robust infrastructure and global reach make it an ideal partner for Cookie DAO, enhancing the utility and appeal of the ACM campaign.
The collaboration between Cookie DAO and Tria is more than just a reward program; it represents a significant step forward for Web3 adoption and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. By directly incentivizing user attention and real-world utility, this campaign tackles several challenges faced by the industry.
Here are some key benefits:
Consider a user who creates engaging content about Tria’s fast swaps, earning Snaps. Later, they use their Tria crypto card for a purchase, earning cSNAPS with a multiplier. This cycle not only rewards them but also educates others and promotes the platform’s utility.
The second $650,000 ACM campaign by Cookie DAO and Tria marks a pivotal moment in how we perceive and reward digital engagement. It underscores a growing trend where user attention is recognized as a valuable asset, driving the evolution of decentralized economies.
This initiative not only offers a fantastic opportunity for individuals to earn rewards but also sets a precedent for future collaborations in the Web3 space. It shows how innovative partnerships can create tangible benefits for users while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in crypto payments and community building.
The journey of valuing attention is just beginning, and Cookie DAO is clearly at the forefront of this exciting revolution.
What is Cookie DAO?
Cookie DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that focuses on initiatives within the Web3 space, often involving innovative reward systems and community engagement.
What is an Attention Capital Market (ACM) campaign?
An ACM campaign is a program designed to reward users for their active attention and engagement, typically through specific tasks like content creation or platform interaction, converting their ‘attention’ into measurable capital or rewards.
How long will the Cookie DAO ACM campaign run?
The second Attention Capital Market campaign, launched by Cookie DAO and Tria, is expected to run for approximately five months.
What are Snaps and cSNAPS?
Snaps are points earned by posting Tria-related content, while cSNAPS are points earned by conducting transactions on the Tria platform, often with a multiplier for increased rewards.
What services does Tria offer?
Tria is a crypto payment platform offering sub-second crypto swaps using Best Path optimization technology, and it provides crypto credit card services in over 150 countries.
How can I participate in the campaign?
You can participate by posting Tria-related content to earn Snaps points, or by conducting transactions on the Tria platform to earn cSNAPS with a multiplier.
