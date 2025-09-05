‘CopyPasta’ Attack Shows How Prompt Injections Could Infect AI at Scale

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 11:10
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1754+7.27%
Threshold
T$0.01587+0.44%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194616-1.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09801-1.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016536-4.18%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.121+0.91%

In brief

  • HiddenLayer researchers detailed a new AI “virus” that spreads through coding assistants.
  • The CopyPasta attack uses hidden prompts disguised as license files to replicate across code.
  • A researcher recommends runtime defenses and strict reviews to block prompt injection attacks at scale.

Hackers can now weaponize AI coding assistants using nothing more than a booby-trapped license file, turning developer tools into silent spreaders of malicious code. That’s according to a new report from cybersecurity firm HiddenLayer, which shows how AI can be tricked into blindly copying malware into projects.

The proof-of-concept technique—dubbed the “CopyPasta License Attack”—exploits how AI tools handle common developer files like LICENSE.txt and README.md. By embedding hidden instructions, or “prompt injections,” into these documents, attackers can manipulate AI agents into injecting malicious code without the user ever realizing it.

“We’ve recommended having runtime defenses in place against indirect prompt injections, and ensuring that any change committed to a file is thoroughly reviewed,” Kenneth Yeung, a researcher at HiddenLayer and the report’s author, told Decrypt.

CopyPasta is considered a virus rather than a worm, Yeung explained, because it still requires user action to spread. “A user must act in some way for the malicious payload to propagate,” he said.

Despite requiring some user interaction, the virus is designed to slip past human attention by exploiting the way developers rely on AI agents to handle routine documentation.

“CopyPasta hides itself in invisible comments buried in README files, which developers often delegate to AI agents or language models to write,” he said. “That allows it to spread in a stealthy, almost undetectable way.”

CopyPasta isn’t the first attempt at infecting AI systems. In 2024, researchers presented a theoretical attack called Morris II, designed to manipulate AI email agents into spreading spam and stealing data. While the attack had a high theoretical success rate, it failed in practice due to limited agent capabilities, and human review steps have so far prevented such attacks from being seen in the wild.

While the CopyPasta attack is a lab-only proof of concept for now, researchers say it highlights how AI assistants can become unwitting accomplices in attacks.

The core issue, researchers say, is trust. AI agents are programmed to treat license files as important, and they often obey embedded instructions without scrutiny. That opens the door for attackers to exploit weaknesses—especially as these tools gain more autonomy.

CopyPasta follows a string of recent warnings about prompt injection attacks targeting AI tools.

In July, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned about prompt injection attacks when the company rolled out its ChatGPT agent, noting that malicious prompts could hijack an agent’s behavior. This warning was followed in August, when Brave Software demonstrated a prompt injection flaw in Perplexity AI’s browser extension, showing how hidden commands in a Reddit comment could make the assistant leak private data.

Generally Intelligent Newsletter

A weekly AI journey narrated by Gen, a generative AI model.

Source: https://decrypt.co/338143/copypasta-attack-shows-prompt-injections-infect-ai-scale

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.82+0.98%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,603.43+0.88%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

The WLFI token from World Liberty Financial faced severe turbulence this week, falling by more than 50% to $0.16 after developers blacklisted billionaire Justin Sun’s wallet, freezing billions of tokens tied to him. The decision, confirmed through blockchain records, has intensified debates about centralization, governance, and the role of major investors in token launches. Why […]
SUN
SUN$0.021315-2.36%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1859-1.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09786-1.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 12:08
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004389-4.62%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013929+2.91%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.105-33.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

Crucial WLFI Token Distribution Unveiled: Top Holder’s Massive Transfers