Core and Hex Trust Open BTC Staking for Institutions in APAC and MENA

TLDR:

Core Foundation partners with Hex Trust to offer dual staking for Bitcoin and CORE to institutions.

Institutional clients can stake Bitcoin without selling assets, retaining full control through Hex Trust custody.

Hex Trust integrates a reward calculator to provide live annual yield estimates for institutional staking.

Core Dual Staking supports BTCFi ecosystem growth across APAC and MENA for secure blockchain rewards.

Core Foundation has partnered with Hex Trust to allow institutional clients to earn Bitcoin rewards through dual staking. The move targets investors in APAC and MENA, offering secure, compliant access to BTC yield strategies.

Clients can now stake Bitcoin and CORE tokens without selling their holdings. Hex Trust integrates Core’s Dual Staking into its regulated custody infrastructure. This partnership gives institutions a scalable and secure way to participate in the growing BTCFi ecosystem.

Core Dual Staking Brings Bitcoin Rewards to Institutions

Core Foundation’s dual staking solution lets institutions lock Bitcoin to secure the Core network while earning rewards.

Hex Trust’s custody platform now supports this feature, combining security with compliance. Calvin Shen, Chief Commercial Officer at Hex Trust, highlighted the platform’s capacity to serve APAC and MENA family offices.

Clients retain full control of their assets, earning rewards directly from blockchain activity. The staking model allows institutions to participate without selling Bitcoin or exposing themselves to counterparty risk.

According to Wu Blockchain, the partnership enhances institutional access to BTCFi offerings. The integration also introduces a live reward calculator for estimating annual yields.

The system scales with client needs, enabling institutions to adjust participation efficiently. Hex Trust emphasizes the combination of security, regulatory compliance, and blockchain-based rewards.

This model aligns with Core Foundation’s goal of promoting Bitcoin utility. Institutions now have a direct path to generate sustainable Bitcoin rewards through on-chain staking.

Hex Trust’s platform ensures all assets remain self-custodial while producing real returns. Hong Sun, Institutional Contributor at Core, described the partnership as a step in unlocking Bitcoin’s productive potential.

The integration strengthens Core’s presence in key digital asset hubs. It also supports institutions looking for scalable, compliant staking solutions in the APAC and MENA regions.

Institutional Access and BTCFi Ecosystem Growth

The collaboration between Core and Hex Trust directly connects institutions to the BTCFi ecosystem. Hex Trust’s licensed custody infrastructure enables secure staking without compromising Bitcoin holdings. Clients can stake either Bitcoin, CORE, or both, providing flexibility in reward generation.

The partnership encourages adoption by reducing technical and regulatory hurdles. Wu Blockchain reports that Core Dual Staking helps institutions participate confidently in blockchain-based yield strategies.

Hex Trust’s live calculator informs clients on potential returns based on staking tiers and boosted rates. Institutions can use this data to optimize their Bitcoin staking plans.

This integration supports scalable access for larger investment portfolios. The focus on compliance and security ensures that institutional clients meet regulatory requirements while earning rewards.

Core Foundation and Hex Trust aim to drive growth in BTCFi through this solution. By merging blockchain innovation with trusted custody, institutions can safely expand their Bitcoin utility.

The partnership provides an efficient entry point for clients seeking on-chain rewards. It merges Core’s technical c

pabilities with Hex Trust’s market-grade infrastructure.

The collaboration is positioned as a secure way to integrate Bitcoin yield into institutional portfolios. As APAC and MENA investors adopt the platform, the Core ecosystem expands its reach and influence.

The post Core and Hex Trust Open BTC Staking for Institutions in APAC and MENA appeared first on Blockonomi.