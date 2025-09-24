PANews reported on September 24 that according to Cointelegraph, the first Bitcoin-collateralized ETP launched by Core DAO has been listed on the London Stock Exchange.PANews reported on September 24 that according to Cointelegraph, the first Bitcoin-collateralized ETP launched by Core DAO has been listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Core DAO's first Bitcoin-collateralized ETP has been listed on the London Stock Exchange

By: PANews
2025/09/24 23:32
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1137+0.44%
Core DAO
CORE$0.408+1.51%

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
