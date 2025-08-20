Core Foundation and Hex Trust Partner to Launch Institutional Bitcoin Staking in APAC and MENA

Highlights:

Bitcoin staking expands as Core Foundation partners with Hex Trust to launch institutional services in APAC and MENA.

Institutions can stake Bitcoin and CORE through Hex Trust custody while keeping full control of their assets.

Core and Hex Trust strengthen BTCFi access with secure and compliant yield solutions for institutional investors.

Core Foundation has partnered with digital asset custodian Hex Trust to introduce institutional Bitcoin staking in the Asia-Pacific and MENA regions. The collaboration integrates Core’s dual staking technology with Hex Trust’s licensed custody infrastructure, giving clients a secure way to generate rewards on their Bitcoin and CORE holdings without liquidating assets.

The initiative aims to connect traditional finance with Bitcoin-based decentralized finance, also known as BTCFi. Core leverages Bitcoin’s network security to build a proof-of-stake layer that supports a DeFi ecosystem, while Hex Trust provides the regulated framework that institutions require. Together, the firms are offering access to on-chain yield strategies that address institutional demand for sustainable rewards.

“This partnership with Hex Trust is a significant step in unlocking Bitcoin’s utility for institutional clients,” said Hong Sun, Core’s Institutional Contributor. He added that the integration creates momentum for the adoption of yield-generating strategies and expands Core’s ecosystem. The collaboration enables institutions such as banks, family offices, and asset managers to participate in blockchain-based staking while maintaining control of their assets. Clients can stake either Bitcoin or CORE tokens to help secure the Core network and earn direct on-chain rewards.

Bitcoin Staking Expands to APAC and MENA Institutional Clients

The collaboration indicates increased interest in Bitcoin staking services in Asia and the Middle East. Core already partnered with Singapore-based custodian Cobo in March to expand its dual staking offering, pointing to one of its strategies to expand institutional coverage. As of April, the firm reported more than $260 million in dual-staked assets. Market data also points to rising interest. According to a study by Maestro, staking has been referred to as the backbone of BitcoinFi, with over 68,500 BTC valued at $7.39 billion locked up in staking protocols already.

The custody infrastructure offered by Hex Trust is designed with regulatory compliance in mind, ensuring a high level of security and transparency to the institutions entering the BTCFi market. With the integration, clients have access to tools, including a live rewards calculator, ready-to-file reporting, and staking figures at scale. This design will allow institutions to test potential yields and still have control of their assets.

The two regions are becoming major hotspots when it comes to digital assets. APAC markets like Singapore and Hong Kong are laying the groundwork to inspire institutional usage, and nations like the United Arab Emirates are at the forefront in MENA. For instance, the SFC in Hong Kong has issued new directions that allow licensed platforms with virtual assets to provide staking services. Core and Hex Trust are positioning their offering to address these growing needs with an institutional-grade solution.

Core Partners with Hex Trust to Strengthen BTCFi Access for Institutions

The companies are attempting to open institutional access to BTCFi by integrating Core staking technology into the custodial infrastructure of Hex Trust. The two-tier staking process enables clients to deposit Bitcoin and CORE to stabilize the Core blockchain and receive steady gains. Institutions are also able to diversify the means of staking, whether with Bitcoin or with CORE, or both, as part of the partnership. The self-custodial architecture of Hex Trust keeps assets safe, minimizing counterparty risks and generating on-chain rewards.