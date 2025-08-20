Core Foundation and Hex Trust partner to provide BTC staking services to institutional clients

PANews reported on August 20th that the Core Foundation announced a deep collaboration with digital asset custodian Hex Trust to integrate Core dual staking into Hex Trust's institutional-grade custody system. Hex Trust's fully licensed custody solution simplifies the process for institutions to access Core's BTCFi product, enabling clients to efficiently scale their participation.
This collaboration will provide institutional investors in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions with a safe and compliant Bitcoin income channel. By staking Bitcoin and CORE tokens, institutional clients can obtain real on-chain block rewards without transferring or selling Bitcoin, accelerating the development of the BTCFi ecosystem.