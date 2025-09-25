CoreWeave and OpenAI reach $6.5 billion expansion deal

PANews reported on September 25th that CoreWeave, a US-based AI cloud computing company, announced today an expanded agreement with OpenAI to power the training of OpenAI's most advanced next-generation models, with a contract value of up to $6.5 billion. In March 2025, CoreWeave announced an initial agreement with OpenAI worth up to $11.9 billion, followed by an expansion in May worth up to $4 billion. The agreement announced today brings the total contract value with OpenAI to approximately $22.4 billion.
