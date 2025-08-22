Corporate Bitcoin (BTC) Treasuries Could Raise Credit Risks, Morningstar DBRS Says

2025/08/22 15:21
The corporate use of cryptocurrencies is evolving beyond payments, with a number of businesses adopting bitcoin BTC$115,244.11 and other digital assets as core treasury reserves. A report Thursday from rating company Morningstar DBRS cautions that this strategy could heighten credit risk profiles.

According to BitcoinTreasuries.net, roughly 3.68 million BTC (worth about $428 billion as of Aug. 19) are held across companies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), governments, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and custodians. This is about 18% of bitcoin’s circulating supply.

Funds dominate with 40% of holdings, followed by public companies at 27%. That exposure remains highly concentrated. One firm, Strategy (MSTR), controls over 629,000 BTC, accounting for 64% of all public-company treasury holdings, the report noted.

Morningstar DBRS highlighted a range of vulnerabilities in corporate crypto treasury strategies, including regulatory uncertainty, liquidity challenges during periods of volatility and exposure to exchange counterparties.

Heavy reliance on bitcoin reserves could strain liquidity management, while the asset’s sharp price swings add further risk.

The firm also noted that different tokens carry distinct technological and governance issues, and custody, whether handled in-house or through third parties, remains a critical security concern.

Corporate adoption of crypto treasury strategies is expected to grow, led by companies like Strategy and MARA Holdings (MARA). Morningstar DBRS warned that concentration, volatility, and regulatory complexity mean such strategies could materially reshape how credit markets assess corporate risk.

Read more: Bitcoin Treasury Firm Semler Scientific Still Has 3X Upside: Benchmark

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/21/corporate-bitcoin-treasuries-could-raise-credit-risks-morningstar-dbrs-says

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
