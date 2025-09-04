Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Finally Cross the 1,000,000 BTC Mark

Corporate Bitcoin holdings have seen an uptick, as public companies push their combined Bitcoin balance past the 1 million BTC milestone. Bradley Duke, Head of Europe at Bitwise, shared the update on X, noting that institutions currently hold about $111 billion in Bitcoin. He stressed that Bitcoin's supply-demand gap keeps widening and that the imbalance is now impossible to ignore. Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Surpass the 1M BTC Mark Duke's chart showed that companies owned 1,000,442 BTC worth around $110 billion. Yet, updated numbers from Bitcoin Treasuries put the total slightly higher at 1,000,632 BTC. Data from the chart shows that by Q2 2025, public firms held 849,243 BTC. The current figure means they bought another 151,389 BTC between July and early September. Corporate Bitcoin Holdings | Bitwise Meanwhile, in this same period, miners only produced 29,700 BTC at a daily pace of 450 BTC. This means corporate purchases outstripped new supply by 121,689 BTC, adding about $13.3 billion in net demand. Buying Spree in August and September This is due to a marked increase in corporate Bitcoin holdings from August to September. For instance, Vaultz Capital announced on Aug. 13 that it added 17.15 BTC, bringing its stash to 135 BTC. On Aug. 8, The Smarter Web Company reported a 50 BTC purchase, pushing its holdings to 2,100 BTC. Later in the month, on August 25, DDC Enterprise Limited confirmed it had bought 200 BTC, more than doubling its position and lifting its total to 888 BTC. Expectedly, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) made the biggest move in August. Notably, between Aug. 25 and 31, it bought 4,048 BTC at an average price of about $111,000. With earlier buys included, the company closed August with 7,714 BTC added to its balance sheet. Interestingly, the spike in corporate Bitcoin holdings has continued into September. On Sept. 1, Japan's Metaplanet announced that it had picked up 1,009 BTC at an average of $111,720, which brought its total reserves to 20,000 BTC. Also, BitFuFu boosted its balance, adding 115 BTC in August and reporting the increase at the start of September. On Sept. 2, CIMG Inc. confirmed that it sold stock to raise funds for 500 BTC, worth about $55 million. Strategy Accounts for Much of the Corporate Bitcoin Holdings These have contributed to the current 1,000,632 BTC total. Of this figure, Strategy continues to lead by a wide margin, holding 636,505 BTC. This single balance makes up 63.6 percent of all public company holdings and about 3.2 percent of Bitcoin's circulating supply. Meanwhile, Mara Holdings comes next with 50,639 BTC, followed by Twenty One Capital with 43,514 BTC. Most of the top 20 companies on the list are U.S.-based, which shows how dominant American firms remain in institutional Bitcoin adoption.