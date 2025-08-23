Corporate Treasuries Hold $17.6 Billion in Ethereum Led by BitMine; Peter Thiel Boosts Stakes as ETH Price Rises 20%

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 01:57
Corporate treasuries have collectively accumulated over 4.1 million Ethereum (ETH), valued at approximately $17.6 billion, representing about 3.4% of the total supply. BitMine leads this institutional holding with 1.5 million ETH, followed by SharpLink Gaming with 741,000 ETH. This trend indicates a growing institutional embrace of Ethereum, with entities shifting focus from Bitcoin to Ether as a programmable store of value. Notably, billionaire investor Peter Thiel has increased his exposure to Ethereum through his Founders Fund, acquiring significant stakes in Ethereum-related firms such as ETHZilla and BitMine Immersion. ETHZilla’s market capitalization surged from $18 million in July to $741 million, while BitMine Immersion is now valued at $8.3 billion following recent fundraising efforts. Ethereum’s price has risen about 20% this month, outperforming Bitcoin in 2025, and is increasingly viewed as a potential backbone for Wall Street’s financial infrastructure.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/corporate-treasuries-hold-17-6-billion-ethereum-led-bitmine-peter-thiel-boosts-7725643d

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
