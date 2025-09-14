Cosmoverse 2025 heads to Split, Croatia – connecting global Web3 leaders

Split, Croatia – September 11, 2025 – Cosmoverse, the flagship conference for the Cosmos blockchain ecosystem, is officially coming to Split, Croatia, from October 30 to November 1, 2025 at Le Méridien Lav. In its fifth edition, Cosmoverse 2025 marks a strategic milestone for Southeast Europe, bringing together blockchain pioneers, institutional leaders, and developers to explore the future of sovereign infrastructure, interoperability, and real-world blockchain adoption – enabled by the Cosmos Tech Stack.

This year’s edition reflects the growing convergence between the decentralized Web3 world and traditional institutions. Among the headline speakers are Prof. Dragan Primorac, former Croatian Minister of Science, Education, and Sports; Jürgen Schaaf, Advisor in Market Infrastructure and Payments at the European Central Bank (ECB), where he helps shape the policy foundation of the digital euro; and Linardo Martincević, Advisor in the Governor’s Office at the Croatian National Bank, and member of the Eurosystem’s High-Level Task Force on CBDC (Digital Euro initiative).

Joining them are Anina Milanović of the Serbian Securities Commission; and Bojan Petrović of the Securities Commission of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina – two leading regulatory voices in the region.

Cosmoverse will also welcome Andrius Bičeika, Member of the Supervisory Council at Revolut, and Dr. Bernhard Kronfellner, Partner and Associate Director at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) – bringing global fintech and institutional insights to the stage.

From the Web3 side, the conference will feature leading voices such as Ethan Buchman, Co-Founder of Cosmos and CEO of Informal Systems, a pioneer of blockchain infrastructure and decentralized systems; and Humayun Sheikh, founder of Fetch AI, who is driving the convergence of AI and blockchain through Cosmos-native infrastructure.

The leadership of Cosmos will be represented by Cosmos Labs Co-CEOs Maghnus Mareneck and Barry Plunkett. As the stewards of the Cosmos Tech Stack, Cosmos Labs will engage in strategic discussions on the evolution of the world’s most adopted blockchain framework.

Michael (Cryptocito), Founder of Cosmoverse

Cosmoverse 2025 will feature curated programming across themes such as AI and Stablecoins, DeFi, EVM interoperability, Bitcoin infrastructure, zero-knowledge proofs, tokenization, and real-world assets. It will host the Hackmos x DoraHacks hackathon, the Cosmos Ventures pitching competition, and an Executive Track tailored for institutional leaders and C-level executives across various industries, exploring blockchain adoption.

Roberto Cassa, Marketing Director of Cosmoverse

As Cosmos expands its role in powering sovereign, modular infrastructure for both public and private use cases, Cosmoverse 2025 positions Split as a regional focal point for blockchain-driven transformation.

Builders, institutions, and innovators from around the world are invited to join the flagship Cosmos gathering in Croatia, and take part in shaping the future of the Internet of Blockchains.

Event Dates: October 30 – November 1, 2025

Location: Le Méridien Lav, Split, Croatia

About Cosmoverse

Cosmoverse is the Flagship Cosmos Conference and the World’s Leading Summit for Purpose-Built Blockchain Infrastructure. It connects builders, founders, investors, and institutions around shared values of sovereignty, modularity, and interoperability – empowering the development of a user-owned internet.

Official website: cosmoverse.org 

