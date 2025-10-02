The privacy-first blockchain infrastructure layer, COTI, has launched a loyalty platform rewarding real user engagement with 12.5 million tokens. Redefining Onchain Loyalty: Rewarding Genuine Engagement COTI, the privacy-first blockchain infrastructure layer, has launched its new loyalty platform, seeded with 12.5 million COTI tokens in rewards. Unlike traditional airdrop models—which often incentivize passive sign-ups or superficial […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coti-unveils-new-loyalty-program-to-incentivize-real-ecosystem-participation/