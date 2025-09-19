The AI Agent – April – is becoming a productivity voice powerhouse Albert Law

Every great startup ecosystem has its Cinderella stories, whether in web3 or AI.

In Web3, Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, often recalls how he and his team built one of the world’s most successful blockchain platforms from a tiny apartment in India, surviving on sheer persistence and belief before investors or users paid attention. Polygon went on to become a multibillion-dollar network powering thousands of applications.

In AI, a similar kind of story is unfolding. Neha Suresh’s journey began not in an apartment but on a frustrating commute between San Francisco and Berkeley. Each drive lasted thirty-five minutes to an hour, time she wished could vanish into productivity.

What if she could clear her inbox during the ride? What if she could walk into her destination lighter, sharper, and more in control? That spark became April, a voice-powered productivity AI agent that in just 50 days moved from idea to traction.

Alongside her co-founder Akash Thakur, a former Apple programmer, Neha built a product that is winning over users and investors. (An AI agent is a software system that can independently take in information, make decisions, and act on behalf of a business or individual to achieve specific goals.)

The story is both personal and emblematic of a bigger shift.

The world is moving from screens and keyboards toward more natural interfaces. Voice AI adoption has exploded, with Market.US projecting the market for voice recognition technologies to surpass $50 billion by 2034.

By the end of 2025, DemandSage predicts that 153.5 million people in the U.S. will use voice assistants in the United States, and research shows users trust spoken interactions more than typed ones. Yet productivity-focused voice tools remain underdeveloped compared to entertainment or smart-home devices.

April aims to change that.

From Inspiration to AI Agent Prototype

Neha’s entrepreneurial journey began at Carnegie Mellon Silicon Valley, where she was inspired by her program and her professor, Sheryl Root and her program director, Gladys Mercier. Her first foray into startups brought her to Skydeck at Berkeley, which backed her earlier idea.

But it was that commute that planted the seed for April. When a Y Combinator hackathon came around, she and Akash decided to test the concept of a voice agent that could manage email. They hacked together a simple prototype. It worked well enough to win the night.

Presenting Alice, the AI Voice Agent, for productivity Neha Suresh

Neha quickly threw up a basic website on Reddit, charging $10 a month. Within two days, 17 people were paying customers and 200 more were on the waitlist. The traction was undeniable.

The Y Combinator Push and the Birth of April, the AI Agent

Supportive of female founders, Y Combinator invited Neha and Akash to join its eight-week accelerator. The goal was clear: launch a real product by the end of the program. They named her April.

Neha refers to April as “she,” which highlights an emerging cultural shift.

A Harvard–MIT study recently showed that people form deep attachments to AI companions, often anthropomorphizing them and assigning gender. The study, which analyzed more than 1,500 posts from an online Reddit community of 27,000 members, found that these bonds can reduce loneliness and create emotional stability, though they also raise questions of consent and authenticity.

April may one day be seen not just as an assistant but as a trusted partner.

Hurdles Along the Way For the AI Agent

YC thrives on speed, but April’s journey hit real-world obstacles.

First, user feedback revealed that email was not the biggest productivity drain. Calendars were. Scheduling, rescheduling, and juggling time zones consumed more energy than inbox zero. April had to expand quickly to include calendar functionality.

Second, integration with Google and Apple came at the pace of giants. Security reviews and App Store approvals dragged far longer than the five-week YC sprint. April only officially launched this August. (If you want to try it, go to the Apple AppStore and search for April – AI Executive Assistant by Cosmoverse, Inc).

But the delay built anticipation, and when April finally hit the market, the response was immediate.

Early Traction and Investor Confidence in the AI Agent

Thousands of users now pay $15 a month for April. A multi-million dollar seed round is nearly full, with Skydeck and Y Combinator already on the cap table.

For Neha, the real treasure has been user feedback. It has guided the product and shaped its roadmap.

The two co-founders at Y Combinator Neha Suresh

As Akash explained, “Every time we thought we had it figured out, our users showed us a new angle. April is as much shaped by them as by us.”

What April, the AI Agent, Has Learned So Far

April’s rapid rise has revealed four key insights:

Personalization matters most. April learns who you prioritize in email and calendar and adjusts accordingly. For example, April knows who is most important to you by how fast you answer emails, or bump meetings. In addition she knows your response times. It adheres to strict Google security standards and stores no user data locally, but its adaptive intelligence creates huge value. Voice is more natural than typing. Users prefer to speak requests instead of type them. Users are inventive. Neha hid an easter egg that allowed direct feature requests to the founders. Without being told, users discovered it and began flooding in ideas.

Five Lessons for Founders and Enterprises Around AI Agents

In just 50 days and five pivots, Neha and Akash have built something that resonates. Neha’s advice for other entrepreneurs is crisp and hard-earned:

Do not wait. Start now. Expect to pivot. Embrace the pivot as a superpower. Choose a co-founder you love working with. The journey is too demanding otherwise. Talk to as many customers as possible. Build pathways for feedback right into your product. At AWS, we called this customer obsession and there is no replacing it! Based on user feedback, some AI agents now even come equipped with crypto wallets, allowing them to not only execute work but also pay for services or receive payment on their own. Show up at every hackathon you can. Sparks fly where energy gathers.

Neha also points to the magic of place. “San Francisco is unique,” she told me. “Could this have happened anywhere else? I am not sure.”

Agents Building AI Agents

Interestingly, April is not the only digital teammate in Neha and Akash’s orbit. Both engineers, they use AI agents to fill roles in marketing, documentation, communications, and even presentations. Their small human team is amplified by a swarm of digital collaborators.

This layering of AI upon AI—agents building, assisting, and scaling one another—is one of the most exciting frontiers of the era. April is not just a tool for humans. She is part of a growing ecosystem where humans and AI agents co-create. AI Agents are in every field now from gyms, to marketing, and beyond.

The Dream of a Female Founder With An AI Agent

What began as frustration on a commute has turned into a thriving company with paying users, a nearly filled seed round, and a wave of enthusiasm.

It is the kind of story that inspires. And why I wanted to share it.

As Neha told me, “Our dream was to build a voice agent that actually works. Not a gimmick, not a demo, but something people rely on every single day. That is what April is becoming.”

And with that, the modern Cinderella story continues—proving that sometimes, magic is less about fairy godmothers and more about persistence, pivots, and the courage to start building your own AI Agent.