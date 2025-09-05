Could Bitcoin Enter A Bear Market This October ?

Is bitcoin approaching a decisive turning point? As signs of fatigue accumulate, a new analysis rekindles the specter of an imminent bearish cycle. According to a fractal modeling aligned with historical four-year cycles, October could mark the beginning of a deep correction. After the euphoria of the highs, the market enters a phase of uncertainty where every technical signal is scrutinized. This scenario, increasingly discussed among analysts, calls into question the strength of the current upward trend.
