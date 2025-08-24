Could DOGE Reach $1? Cardano Holders Turn To DeSoc

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 01:29
NEAR
NEAR$2.689+0.59%
RealLink
REAL$0.0567+4.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10009-1.85%
Capverse
CAP$0.06573-0.67%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00174-1.47%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23676-0.50%
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE), the beloved meme coin, has long been chasing the elusive $1 milestone. Despite periodic bursts of momentum, DOGE has struggled to sustain rallies above key resistance levels.

Investors are now questioning whether 2025 could finally be the year that Dogecoin breaks through the psychological barrier.

At the same time, attention within the crypto community is shifting toward smaller-cap projects with powerful catalysts. One of the standout newcomers is DeSoc, a decentralized social media (DeFi-powered) platform that rewards creators with real revenue sharing. With Shiba Inu investors increasingly diversifying, DeSoc’s rise could prove to be one of the most disruptive stories of the year.

Cardano (ADA): Momentum Slows As Traders Wait For Catalysts

Cardano’s (ADA) recent performance highlights the risks of waiting for delayed upgrades and fading retail enthusiasm. While whales continue to accumulate ADA by moving tokens off exchanges, overall market conviction has weakened. Traders are watching closely for major milestones in total value locked (TVL) or network development, but the lack of near-term catalysts has cooled momentum.

Although Cardano remains a long-term bet thanks to its research-driven ethos and staking base, many investors are now hunting for projects that offer faster growth cycles and more immediate use cases.

DeSoc: The New Era of Decentralized Social Media

Enter DeSoc, the latest entrant into the crypto spotlight. Unlike traditional social media giants, DeSoc combines the power of decentralized finance (DeFi) with a creator-first platform. Users are rewarded for engagement, while creators benefit from real revenue sharing opportunities, transforming how digital communities thrive.

DeSoc has already raised over $10 million, with its presale quickly approaching its final week. This rapid fundraising momentum signals strong investor demand and sets the stage for explosive growth when the platform fully launches. The presale buzz is reminiscent of early-stage success stories in crypto that later multiplied in value.

Key highlights of DeSoc include:

  • Creator Rewards & Revenue Sharing: A system that pays users and creators directly.
  • DeFi Integration: Enhanced token utility through staking and participation.
  • Strong Early Adoption: Over $10 million raised, with high presale engagement.

As Shiba Inu holders explore new opportunities, DeSoc could become the project that captures their attention—much like Dogecoin once did during its early hype cycles.

Can Dogecoin Hit $1?

Dogecoin’s journey to $1 is not impossible, but it hinges on broader crypto market sentiment and new waves of adoption. While DOGE still benefits from community strength and occasional celebrity endorsements, investors are increasingly mindful of projects like DeSoc that offer clear utility, real-world revenue models, and long-term scalability.

If the crypto market rallies in 2025, DOGE may finally inch closer to the $1 target. However, the spotlight is undeniably shifting toward innovative platforms with disruptive potential where DeSoc is leading the charge.

🚀 Check out the DeSoc presale at https://desoc.space

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/dogecoin-price-prediction-could-doge-reach-1-cardano-holders-turn-to-desoc/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Hong Kong China News Service, Hong Kong Liberal Arts Federation Chairman and Legislative Council member Lo Wai-kwok said that the development of
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0689+1.32%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:36
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.59435-5.33%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08261+5.69%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2133-1.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share
Uber Races Into AI Data Labeling as Meta’s $14.8B Scale Deal Sparks Mass Defections – Who’s Next?

Uber Races Into AI Data Labeling as Meta’s $14.8B Scale Deal Sparks Mass Defections – Who’s Next?

Uber is moving deeper into the AI services space, expanding its data labeling business just as some AI firms have begun to distance themselves from Scale AI following Meta’s $14.8 billion investment in the company. On June 20, Uber announced a major expansion of its AI data services unit, now branded as Uber AI Solutions. The company said it will offer its internal technology platforms to AI labs and enterprises looking to build and test large-scale models. This includes access to ready-made datasets, clickworker task networks, and tools for training AI agents. The move comes at a time when the AI labeling market is under pressure. Meta’s 49% stake in Scale AI has reportedly unsettled former partners like OpenAI and Google. Uber Eyes Enterprise AI Market With Global Data Workforce and New Tools Megha Yethadka, general manager of Uber AI Solutions, said the expansion builds on the company’s decade-long experience handling massive data operations. “We’re bringing together Uber’s platform, people, and AI systems to help other organizations build smarter AI more quickly,” she told Forbes. Uber AI Solutions first launched in November 2023 under the name Uber Scaled Solutions. It began by offering data annotation tools to train models for clients. The rebrand reflects the company’s broader focus on AI. $UBER is scaling up its AI data services with the global launch of Uber AI Solutions. It’s opening its internal tools and global talent network—used to train self-driving cars and Gen AI agents—to AI labs and enterprises in 30+ countries. pic.twitter.com/syA5ybutvG — Wall St Engine (@wallstengine) June 20, 2025 Now active in more than 30 countries, Uber’s platform connects companies with a global pool of contractors. These clickworkers handle tasks like translation, coding, editing, and dataset labeling. According to Yethadka, there are “tens of thousands” of workers in the network, including subject matter experts across STEM, law, and finance. The top taskers spend around three to four hours daily on the platform, with pay ranging from $20 to $200 per hour, depending on the complexity of the assignment. How @Uber used LangGraph to build AI developer agents that generate thousands of daily code fixes and saved 21,000+ hours — serving an organization of 5,000 developers working with hundreds of millions of lines of code. Watch their full session here: https://t.co/3j6kntbHza pic.twitter.com/QrB7eyNUo6 — LangChain (@LangChainAI) June 10, 2025 “We do see an opportunity to build this into a meaningful business line for Uber,” said Yethadka. The company is also developing a user-facing software interface to simplify project setup. Clients will be able to describe their data needs in plain language, with the system automatically assigning tasks, setting workflows, and overseeing quality control. Among the tools now available are services for creating datasets involving video, audio, images, and text. Uber is also offering companies access to the same back-end infrastructure it uses to manage its own AI training efforts. Clients already working with Uber AI Solutions include autonomous vehicle firm Aurora and Niantic, the maker of Pokémon Go, which recently shifted away from gaming to focus on enterprise AI. The company did not disclose its total clickworker count, but said the workforce has doubled since the start of the year. With Meta’s partnership reshaping Scale’s client dynamics, Uber’s move comes at a moment of opportunity. Whether it becomes the next major destination for AI data services is still unclear. Uber Bets Big on Data Labeling as Meta-Scale Shakeup Sends Industry Scrambling Uber’s entry into the AI data labeling market couldn’t come at a more turbulent time. Meta’s $14.8 billion deal with Scale AI has sent shockwaves through the industry, with Scale CEO Alex Wang now joining Meta to lead its new Superintelligence Lab, directly challenging OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic. The move has prompted clients to rethink their partnerships, with some, like OpenAI , already cutting ties with Scale, according to Bloomberg. As a result, the field is wide open. Smaller players like Mercor, Turing, and Invisible Technologies are racing to fill the vacuum, but Uber brings unique advantages such as scale and capital. Unlike VC-dependent startups, Uber already has a massive global contractor network, logistics infrastructure, and experience managing gig work, traits it now hopes to apply to high-skill data annotation. “More companies want neutral, independent vendors,” said Uber’s head of new AI initiatives, Yethadka. That neutrality, paired with Uber’s commitment to data privacy, may give it a shot at winning over companies spooked by Scale’s tighter integration with Meta. Still, competition will come down to talent. “Data labeling is trending toward more complex, skilled tasks,” said Mercor CEO Brendan Foody. Uber’s success will depend on whether it can build and maintain a reliable network of high-skill clickworkers. With Big Tech expected to spend over $300 billion on AI in 2025, Uber’s shift into this space is a strategic move and a sign that the battle for AI dominance is expanding far beyond just algorithms.
Threshold
T$0.01696+0.71%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00494+1.22%
General Impressions
GEN$0.05321+17.53%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/21 06:26
Share

Trending News

More

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Uber Races Into AI Data Labeling as Meta’s $14.8B Scale Deal Sparks Mass Defections – Who’s Next?

XRP Lawyer Sees $10K ETH Price as Ethereum ETFs Hit $2.8B Inflows in August

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history