Could Every Dollar Soon Be a Stablecoin? Tether Co-founder Predicts Fiat Will Go Digital by 2030

Stablecoins are growing rapidly, challenging traditional finance by offering faster, more efficient ways to move money. They are now attracting attention from major institutions, and experts predict that their role in the global financial system will only continue to expand.

All Fiat Could Become Stablecoins

At the Token 2049 event in Singapore, Tether co-founder Reeve Collins said that he expects every fiat currency to become a stablecoin by 2030.

He explained that stablecoins are essentially digital versions of existing fiat currencies running on blockchain rails. By 2030, he expects this change to be complete.

Stablecoins to Dominate Money Transfers

Collins sees stablecoins becoming the dominant way to move money within the next five years, as tokenized assets offer clear advantages over traditional systems.

He believes that one of the most significant developments for crypto this year has been the U.S. government’s more positive stance toward the sector. This change has “opened the floodgates,” with banks and institutions rushing to explore blockchain and stablecoins.

Collins said tokenized assets are easier to move, more transparent, and can give better returns than regular assets. He also noted the risks of going fully on-chain including vulnerabilities in blockchain bridges, smart contracts, and wallets, but added that security is steadily improving.

The Bigger Picture: All Assets Could Move On-Chain

Collins is not the only one with this view. Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong also predicts that all assets will eventually move onto the blockchain. This shift could make financial transactions faster, cheaper, and more efficient, and transform the entire financial system.

Stablecoin Market Tops $300B

The timing of these predictions is significant.

The stablecoin market has hit a new milestone, surpassing $300 billion in total capitalization for the first time.

Tether’s USDT leads with a market cap over $176 billion, followed by Circle’s USDC at $74.3 billion and Ethena’s USDe at $14.8 billion.

Citigroup has now updated its stablecoin market forecast and predicts a market capitalization of $1.9 trillion by 2030 under a base scenario, with an optimistic “bull case” reaching $4 trillion.

Stablecoin’s rise comes amid a broader crypto market rebound, with Bitcoin recently climbing toward $120K, up over 9% in the past week with major altcoins posting double digit gains this week.

Impact Beyond Crypto

Defi and crypto analyst Patrick Scott noted that the rapid growth of stablecoins has broader economic implications beyond crypto. He explains that most stablecoins are backed by U.S. Treasuries. At the same time, many stablecoins are used largely outside the U.S., creating a new distribution channel for the dollar.

Together, he notes that stablecoins are adding hundreds of billions in incremental demand for T-Bills.