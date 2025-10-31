ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Could $HYPER Lead the Next Altcoin Rally? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whales are loading up on Bitcoin, paying little mind to the market volatility. KEY POINTS:➡️ Bitcoin is battling to clear $110K, but whales are stacking Sats like it’s Black Friday.➡️ In fact, whale activity has hit a two-month high of 6311 transactions worth over $1M each.➡️ Related crypto infrastructure projects continue to draw interest, with Bitcoin Hyper’s Bitcoin Layer 2 at the center of this hot trend. Despite a brief surge to $115K, Bitcoin is now fighting to reclaim $110K. Even so, the market jitters haven’t bothered whales. If anything, they’ve leapt at the opportunity to stock up on Bitcoin and related infrastructure coins like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) ahead of the next crypto super cycle. In a recent post, crypto analyst Ali Martinez shared on-chain data from Santiment that clearly reveals the trend. Source: @ali_charts on X Whales have been busy, recording over 6,311 BTC transactions this week – with each transfer worth over $1M. That’s the highest whale activity recorded in two months, boldly defying broader market volatility and potentially signaling a broader bull move. $BTC currently sits at $108.625, but experts believe it could move toward a breakout in the absence of any macro shocks. After all, the macroeconomic backdrop is turning favorable once again, with the recent Fed rate cut and renewed hopes around US-China trade negotiations. Lower interest rates and easing geopolitical tension could channel more capital into crypto over the coming days. While retail investors await stronger signals to buy in, companies like Strategy and American Bitcoin Corp are steadily expanding their Bitcoin reserves, taking advantage of lower prices and softer crypto regulations. Source: Michael Saylor on X Both institutions and governments increasingly view $BTC as a strategic reserve asset, which has strengthened investors’ long-term conviction. What makes $BTC more appealing than gold is its… The post Could $HYPER Lead the Next Altcoin Rally? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whales are loading up on Bitcoin, paying little mind to the market volatility. KEY POINTS:➡️ Bitcoin is battling to clear $110K, but whales are stacking Sats like it’s Black Friday.➡️ In fact, whale activity has hit a two-month high of 6311 transactions worth over $1M each.➡️ Related crypto infrastructure projects continue to draw interest, with Bitcoin Hyper’s Bitcoin Layer 2 at the center of this hot trend. Despite a brief surge to $115K, Bitcoin is now fighting to reclaim $110K. Even so, the market jitters haven’t bothered whales. If anything, they’ve leapt at the opportunity to stock up on Bitcoin and related infrastructure coins like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) ahead of the next crypto super cycle. In a recent post, crypto analyst Ali Martinez shared on-chain data from Santiment that clearly reveals the trend. Source: @ali_charts on X Whales have been busy, recording over 6,311 BTC transactions this week – with each transfer worth over $1M. That’s the highest whale activity recorded in two months, boldly defying broader market volatility and potentially signaling a broader bull move. $BTC currently sits at $108.625, but experts believe it could move toward a breakout in the absence of any macro shocks. After all, the macroeconomic backdrop is turning favorable once again, with the recent Fed rate cut and renewed hopes around US-China trade negotiations. Lower interest rates and easing geopolitical tension could channel more capital into crypto over the coming days. While retail investors await stronger signals to buy in, companies like Strategy and American Bitcoin Corp are steadily expanding their Bitcoin reserves, taking advantage of lower prices and softer crypto regulations. Source: Michael Saylor on X Both institutions and governments increasingly view $BTC as a strategic reserve asset, which has strengthened investors’ long-term conviction. What makes $BTC more appealing than gold is its…

Could $HYPER Lead the Next Altcoin Rally?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 00:04
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,17554-1,92%
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0,0002462+2,49%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01143-4,27%
SATS
SATS$0,00000002311-1,49%
Wink
LIKE$0,004963+3,22%

Whales are loading up on Bitcoin, paying little mind to the market volatility.

KEY POINTS:
➡️ Bitcoin is battling to clear $110K, but whales are stacking Sats like it’s Black Friday.
➡️ In fact, whale activity has hit a two-month high of 6311 transactions worth over $1M each.
➡️ Related crypto infrastructure projects continue to draw interest, with Bitcoin Hyper’s Bitcoin Layer 2 at the center of this hot trend.

Despite a brief surge to $115K, Bitcoin is now fighting to reclaim $110K.

Even so, the market jitters haven’t bothered whales. If anything, they’ve leapt at the opportunity to stock up on Bitcoin and related infrastructure coins like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) ahead of the next crypto super cycle.

In a recent post, crypto analyst Ali Martinez shared on-chain data from Santiment that clearly reveals the trend.

Source: @ali_charts on X

Whales have been busy, recording over 6,311 BTC transactions this week – with each transfer worth over $1M. That’s the highest whale activity recorded in two months, boldly defying broader market volatility and potentially signaling a broader bull move.

$BTC currently sits at $108.625, but experts believe it could move toward a breakout in the absence of any macro shocks.

After all, the macroeconomic backdrop is turning favorable once again, with the recent Fed rate cut and renewed hopes around US-China trade negotiations. Lower interest rates and easing geopolitical tension could channel more capital into crypto over the coming days.

While retail investors await stronger signals to buy in, companies like Strategy and American Bitcoin Corp are steadily expanding their Bitcoin reserves, taking advantage of lower prices and softer crypto regulations.

Source: Michael Saylor on X

Both institutions and governments increasingly view $BTC as a strategic reserve asset, which has strengthened investors’ long-term conviction.

What makes $BTC more appealing than gold is its technological foundation. While gold preserves value, Bitcoin generates value through blockchain innovation.

That’s why macroeconomists like Lyn Alden compare $BTC to equities rather than gold, stating, ‘Bitcoin is gold combined with a tech stock.’

It’s also why strategic investors are expanding their portfolios to include Bitcoin infrastructure coins, as these are poised to shape the direction of the market.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Viral Presale Smashes $25M

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) just broke the $25M milestone in its viral presale.

The project is building a layer-2 solution that could potentially change the way we interact with Bitcoin.

Although Bitcoin is the undisputed king of the cryptocurrency market, its underlying blockchain is severely limited in terms of speed and functionality.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is on a mission to erase these limitations and equip Bitcoin for the modern Web3. This is how it works:

  • Bitcoin Hyper’s non-custodial Canonical Bridge lets users securely transfer $BTC between the base layer and the layer 2, unlocking new use cases across DeFi, NFTs, gaming, trading, and more.
  • The Layer 2 brings Solana-grade speed to Bitcoin through SVM (Solana’s Virtual Machine), which can potentially drop the transaction fees to near-zero.
  • SVM integration will also enable programmability on the Bitcoin network, turning it into Web3 hub.

Crypto investors have seen their share of early-stage projects that rely on little more than buzzwords. While most of them fail to launch beyond the TGE, Bitcoin Hyper’s hype seems to be well-founded.

The team has been actively developing the product, sharing regular updates across social media channels, anchoring investor confidence in its tech progress, and delivering more than just a vision.

Security is another core pillar of the project. Bitcoin Hyper preserves Bitcoin’s reputation for security and transparency by periodically settling transactions on the base layer using ZK Proofs.

The native token $HYPER has also undergone security audits by Coinsult and Spywolf, eliminating any concerns investors may have regarding its technical integrity.

Source: X

Whales are taking note, and betting big on the project, with some purchases as large as $379.9K, $274K, and $161.3K.

🔍 Read our ‘How to Buy $HYPER’ guide for detailed instructions on how to participate in the presale.

$25M Raised: Why You Shouldn’t Let this Presale Opportunity Slip By

As macroeconomic conditions improve and Bitcoin revs up, Bitcoin Hyper could be one of the first altcoins to benefit from the uptrend.

According to our Bitcoin Hyper price predictions, $HYPER could outperform $BTC by year-end, due to its lower market cap and layer-2 solution closely tied to Bitcoin’s future.

Now in its presale, the token is priced at just $0.013195. But once it hits exchanges – especially if the debut listing aligns with the next crypto super cycle – it wouldn’t be surprising to see the token light up the charts with a 10 to 100x surge.

The current staking APY of 46% gives another reason for investors to join early.

Please note: The price will rise and the staking APY will decrease as more investors join, and the next price surge is just a day away.

Join the $HYPER presale now to unlock the best early investor perks.

Disclaimer: This content has been supplied by a third party contributor. Brave New Coin does not endorse or promote any products or services mentioned herein. Readers are encouraged to conduct independent research before making any financial decisions. The information provided is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/partner/whales-make-6311-bitcoin-transactions-sparking-altcoin-rally-for-hyper

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0,001226+5,14%
Fuel
FUEL$0,00261-3,69%
Notcoin
NOT$0,000772+0,25%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,324-1,21%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,17555-1,91%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00234+13,04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0,15107+9,43%
MemeCore
M$2,41191+1,26%
Threshold
T$0,01291-0,15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Gamechain Collective Singapore 2025: Building Bridges In Web3 Gaming

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 998,21
$105 998,21$105 998,21

+0,89%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 561,83
$3 561,83$3 561,83

+1,20%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5485
$2,5485$2,5485

+0,76%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,96
$166,96$166,96

+0,40%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17988
$0,17988$0,17988

+0,36%