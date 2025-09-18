Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 14:55
CATCH
CATCH$0.0336+4.67%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1486+4.79%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01782+3.78%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02159+0.84%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.321-2.63%

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain approach that could turn it into one of the major projects of the 2025 cycle.

Ethereum’s Limits and Lyno’s Play

Ethereum might have been the one to kick off smart contracts and DeFi, but let’s be real—it’s been stuck with the same headaches for years. Gas fees are crazy high, the network slows down whenever it’s busy, and transactions often feel like they take forever. Even with the big Ethereum 2.0 update, scaling is still a problem, and other blockchains have already stepped in with faster and cheaper options.

But here’s where Lyno is different. It’s not trying to go toe-to-toe with Ethereum as just another base layer. Instead, it’s aiming at something most people overlook: the liquidity that’s scattered across dozens of blockchains and never really connected. 

Lyno’s Big Idea

At its core, Lyno is all about one thing: arbitrage. That’s the practice of spotting small price differences across exchanges or blockchains and turning them into profit. Normally, this is something only institutions or advanced traders can do well. However, Lyno changes the status quo by using AI to scan over 15+ blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Arbitrum, and automatically executes trades within seconds.

Its four-part system (data gathering, AI decision-making, cross-chain execution, and settlement) means trades aren’t just fast; they’re efficient and optimized. In short, it takes a strategy that used to be complicated and closed off and makes it accessible to everyday crypto users.

AI, Security, and Cross-Chain Power

At the core of Lyno is its AI engine, which doesn’t just look at token prices but also studies liquidity, volume, and gas fees, then picks the smartest route for every trade. By tapping into bridges like LayerZero, Wormhole, and Axelar, Lyno can instantly move assets across chains, ensuring opportunities don’t slip away.

But in crypto, speed means nothing without safety. That’s why Lyno went the extra mile with security. Its smart contracts have already been audited by Cyberscope, and it’s packed with safety features like multi-signature wallets and circuit breakers. They’ve even built tools to shut down front-running, which is huge in crypto. For a project that’s still new, putting this much effort into keeping users safe says a lot—it’s clear Lyno wants to earn real trust over time, not just ride a wave of hype.

Tokenomics and Growing Momentum

The LYNO token is the glue that holds the ecosystem together. Holders can vote on decisions, stake their tokens to earn up to 60% of protocol revenues, and benefit from buyback-and-burn mechanisms that reduce supply over time. This means the community doesn’t just use Lyno—it helps guide and grow it.

And momentum is already here. The LYNO presale, which kicked off at just $0.05 per token, has been selling quickly. Over $31,458.287 has already been raised, with over 629,165.744 $LYNO tokens sold so far. Each presale phase comes with a price increase, so early supporters are literally getting in at the cheapest possible entry.

Conclusion: Don’t Miss the Window

Ethereum will always be remembered as the project that started DeFi, but Lyno is part of the next chapter. Blending AI with cross-chain efficiency, Lyno is carving out a space that no one else is really tackling. With the presale still at an early stage and prices rising with each round, the biggest gains are reserved for those who move first. So make that move today to secure your chances of massive profits.

For more information about LYNO, visit the links below:

Website: https://lyno.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1494+5.50%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share
DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

PANews reported on September 19th that Titan, the Solana ecosystem's DEX aggregator, announced the completion of a $7 million seed round of funding, led by Galaxy Ventures and participated by Frictionless, Mirana, Ergonia, Auros, Susquehanna, and several angel investors. Titan stated, "This funding will accelerate Titan's progress in building a comprehensive portal to the internet capital markets, designed for traders seeking superior trade execution on Solana." Titan has officially exited its private beta phase and is now open to the public on the titan.exchange platform. Additionally, Titan has launched the Titan Prime API, a meta-aggregator application programming interface that compares quotes from leading Solana routing tools, including Titan’s proprietary Argos algorithm.
Portal
PORTAL$0.04988+1.77%
SEED
SEED$0.001611-16.05%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.07035-0.95%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 07:32
Share
Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Bitcoin volatility might peak as market awaits major FOMC rate cut decision
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+0.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.1662+2.14%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003008-22.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:28
Share

Trending News

More

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket

Bitcoin & Ethereum Inflows Hit 1-Year Low as Crypto Investors Brace for Fed Decision – BTC Eyes $120K