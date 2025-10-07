ExchangeDEX+
Could Pi Coin Reach $5 in 2026?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 01:03
Crypto News

The Pi Network price prediction continues to draw debate among crypto investors as the token’s official listing remains in limbo.

Supporters believe Pi Coin could rally once it hits major exchanges, but uncertainty around supply and accessibility has held back broader confidence.

As the project inches closer to full mainnet launch, many early miners hope Pi will trade above $1, though some bold forecasts suggest $5 could be possible by 2026 if adoption accelerates.

Still, with years of anticipation and no open-market liquidity, traders seeking real, early-stage upside are turning to verifiable projects like Remittix (RTX). This project has already raised over $27 million and launched a live wallet beta connecting crypto to global banking rails.

Pi Network Price Prediction: Hopeful But Unclear

The Pi Network price prediction depends heavily on when and how Pi finally becomes tradable. Through its mobile mining program, the network has accumulated millions of users; yet, the majority of Pi is still locked within the ecosystem, making an exact market price impossible.

According to current projections, Pi Coin’s price may vary from $0.50 to $2 after going public, contingent on exchange liquidity and circulating supply.

A verified launch date, listings on significant exchanges, and actual use beyond mining incentives are all needed for Pi to reach $5 by 2026. The network’s developers continue emphasising long-term vision, building dApps and partnerships to give Pi holders reasons to transact.

Still, without open trading, analysts remain cautious. Many view Pi as a fascinating experiment in decentralised user onboarding, but not yet a proven investment.

That’s why many retail investors are shifting attention to newer projects that are already showing measurable progress. One example leading that shift is Remittix (RTX), a PayFi network using blockchain to move money across borders in seconds,  and doing it with real-world testing underway.

Remittix: The PayFi Token Delivering Real Results

Unlike speculative projects still preparing for launch, Remittix (RTX) is already operational. The Ethereum-based PayFi platform lets users send crypto directly to bank accounts across 30+ countries, using live FX conversion for seamless transfers. This approach bridges the gap between digital assets and traditional finance, offering a clear use case from day one.

In the future, users will be able to conduct transactions across ecosystems such as Solana, Polygon, and Avalanche thanks to Remittix’s ambitious plans for multi-chain support.

Its 15% USDT referral program has also gone viral, rewarding users daily for onboarding new participants. With over 40,000 holders and $27M raised, the project’s early traction is undeniable.

Remittix (RTX) highlights:

  • Wallet beta live, enabling crypto-to-bank transfers in real time
  • $27M+ raised, and 40K+ community holders onboarded
  • #1 CertiK-ranked pre-launch token for verified transparency
  • 15% USDT referral program, claimable daily
  • Multi-chain expansion planned for Solana and Polygon

Remittix is proving what early execution looks like, moving from idea to product while most projects are still writing whitepapers.

Pi Network Price Prediction Faces Delays As Remittix Leads In Verified Real-World Adoption

The Pi Network price prediction remains speculative, with long-term potential tied to eventual exchange listings and open trading. In contrast, Remittix is already delivering results, with real-world usage, live testing, and cross-chain expansion ahead.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/pi-network-price-prediction-could-pi-coin-reach-5-in-2026/

