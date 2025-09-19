Could Solana Reach $440 by December 2025?

Press enter or click to view image in full size
Solana Reach $440
The momentum is building fast. After studying the latest data, I think SOL could reach $440 by December.
That might sound crazy. But hear me out.
The Institutional Money Rush Into Solana 💰
I’m seeing something big happening with institutional investors. They’re pouring billions into Solana right now.
Forward Industries just invested $1.58 billion in SOL this week. Galaxy Digital followed with $1.55 billion of its own. These aren’t small players making tiny bets.
Here’s what caught my attention:
- Pantera Capital holds $1.1 billion in Solana
- 17 companies are now stacking SOL strategically
- They collectively own 3% of the total supply already
- More buying is planned ahead of time
