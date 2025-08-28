Could XRP Hit $200? New Regression Model Sparks Speculation

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/28 22:26
XRP
There is a new mathematical model proposing a future where the price of Ripple’s native XRP token shoots to $200.

However, this optimistic forecast clashes with the asset’s present struggle to hold the $3 level, creating a stark divide between theoretical possibility and on-chain reality.

A Regression Model Meets Market Reality

The model, fronted by analyst EGRAG CRYPTO, used a linear regression model on a logarithmic scale, applying a two-standard deviation channel to XRP’s monthly price chart.

EGRAG measured its reliability using its R-squared value of 0.84754, indicating a very strong historical correlation between the variables studied. According to the market watcher, XRP has already touched the upper edge of this model three times before, missing once in 2021 but significantly shooting past the forecasted range on another occasion.

He suggested three possible outcomes for the cryptocurrency. The first, resulting from a simple hit of the upper band, would put the token at about $27. And were the asset to repeat a 45% miss witnessed in its 2021 cycle, then EGRAG expects it to move to around $18. However, his most dramatic scenario that would push XRP to $200 involves a 570% overshoot mirroring an event from late 2018.

While this mathematical optimism may be exciting, the cryptocurrency’s immediate price action tells a different story. In CryptoPotato’s latest assessment of the market, analyst CryptoVizArt reported that the Ripple token was trading inside a symmetrical triangle, with $3.3 acting as the key barrier and $2.8 the immediate floor.

This hesitant price movement is also happening alongside a huge drop in network activity. Recent data from Glassnode showed active addresses had plummeted to just 38,303 as of August 27, down dramatically from spikes above 500,000 seen in June.

Price Movements and Outlook

At the time of this writing, XRP was changing hands at around $3.00 per CoinGecko, showing marginal 24-hour gains of 0.2%. In that time, it held within a narrow range between $2.96 and $3.04, reflecting subdued volatility.

On the weekly scale, it oscillated between $2.81 and $3.11, consistently failing to break free from the $3.1 to $3.3 resistance band. However, it did better in that period, adding 3.6% to its value, even though it remains down 7.3% over the previous fortnight.

Meanwhile, XRP’s 30-day performance is still positive at 4.9%, while over the last year, it has soared more than 420%, thanks in part to its July 18 all-time high of $3.65.

For the $200 forecast to become a reality, it would not only require a historical anomaly but also a fundamental shift in network adoption and market structure that current data does not reflect. For now, the model provides a tantalizing narrative, but the market will demand proof.

