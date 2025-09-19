Brazilian councilman associated with Bitcoin frauds targeting the elderly was put on bail by the STJ as a fraud investigation in Xaxim continued. ‘A Brazilian councilman detained in a high-profile swindle involving elderly targets has won a provisional release.  His habeas corpus appeal was granted by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) on September 15, […] The post Councilman Freed Amid Bitcoin Scam Probe Targeting Elders appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Brazilian councilman associated with Bitcoin frauds targeting the elderly was put on bail by the STJ as a fraud investigation in Xaxim continued. ‘A Brazilian councilman detained in a high-profile swindle involving elderly targets has won a provisional release.  His habeas corpus appeal was granted by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) on September 15, […] The post Councilman Freed Amid Bitcoin Scam Probe Targeting Elders appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Councilman Freed Amid Bitcoin Scam Probe Targeting Elders

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 11:30
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006745-1.07%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01824+3.10%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%

Brazilian councilman associated with Bitcoin frauds targeting the elderly was put on bail by the STJ as a fraud investigation in Xaxim continued.

‘A Brazilian councilman detained in a high-profile swindle involving elderly targets has won a provisional release. 

His habeas corpus appeal was granted by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) on September 15, 2025. This is a case of internet fraud that is connected with Bitcoin transactions.

The local politician was accused due to the exposure of a crime gang by Operation Entre Lobos, who stole money belonging to more than half a thousand senior citizens. The team took advantage of bank review suitcases to swindle victims.

Complex Crime Assails the Elderly, who are vulnerable.

The gang victimized mostly elderly women with false claims of the law to deceive the victims. 

They embezzled legal credits on cents of the actual amounts. Secure Proton Mail and Bitcoin wallets are some of the highly sophisticated methods presented in court records. These were utilities that assisted in concealing their online history.

The victims lost through the Santa Catarina Public Prosecutor (MPSC) outline that victims lost more than 97% of the compensation ordered by the court. One of them involved a victim owing R$146,327 but got only R$2,500. Another lost over R$115,000. 

The plan spanned several shell companies and lawyers who had been alleged to have been complicit in the scheme.

Public Prosecutor Edisson de Melo Menezes encouraged all the victims to testify. His office tries to trace the entire scope of crime and trace the culprits. Operation Entre Lobos is still in operation.

Court Orders Release under Caution.

The appeal of the councilman was analyzed by Justice Ribeiro Dantas. He agreed to substitute preventive detention with other measures. 

Nevertheless, judges are required to watch over accused persons one by one to prevent recidivism. The ruling reflects judicial restraint in the course of investigations.

STJ decision compels the lower courts to establish new rules of law. Systemic weaknesses are seen through the misuse of lawsuits. 

That proves a veil of disguise for scams by the group. The case reveals a criminal network of a combination of legal and digital deceit.

Law enforcers are still investigating the scope of the fraud and the involvement of the lawyers concerned. Some of them are charged with violations of law, ethics, and fraud.

The case serves as an eye-opener into the shadowy overlap of crypto and elderly abuse in Brazil

It emphasizes the emergent appeals to have more stringent measures to safeguard the vulnerable groups against new methods of cyber-fraud.

 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$238.22-3.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,542.9-1.41%
XRP
XRP$2.991-2.70%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185089-7.28%
Sign
SIGN$0.08418+5.83%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.16013-5.39%
Gravity
G$0.01099-5.17%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0437-8.63%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

DeFi Platform Operating on BNB Chain Attacked by Hackers! How Much Lost? Here Are the Details

Crypto custody company BitGo disclosed in its IPO filing that its first-half revenue was $4.19 billion, a nearly fourfold increase year-on-year.