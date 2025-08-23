Court Officially Ends Ripple Vs SEC Case By Dismissing Parties’ Appeals

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 22:28
Sidekick
K$0.21-1.77%
U
U$0.01722+14.80%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22687-7.70%
XRP
XRP$3.0193-0.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022135-2.25%

The U.S. Second Circuit has officially dismissed the SEC’s appeal and Ripple’s cross-appeal, formally ending the multi-year lawsuit. 

According to a one-page document shared by prominent defense lawyer James K. Filan, the appellate court approved the SEC and Ripple’s joint stipulation to withdraw their respective appeals. 

In the document, the Second Circuit confirmed that the parties are seeking the withdrawal of their appeals. Therefore, the court, through Clerk Catherine O’Hagan Wolfe, stated that the stipulation to dismiss the appeal is “So Ordered.” 

– Advertisement –

The two-word decision implies that the court has granted the parties’ request to withdraw their appeals, effectively bringing the nearly five-year legal battle to a close. 

Second Circuit Dismiss SEC Vs Ripple Appeals

Ripple and SEC Appeals 

For context, the SEC appealed parts of the Ripple case in October 2024, opposing Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling on programmatic sales and other distributions of XRP. 

Despite the Judge declaring these transactions to be non-investment contracts, the SEC still maintained that they violated federal securities laws and sought to overturn the rulings in the Second Circuit. 

In response, Ripple also challenged the part of the ruling it lost–institutional sales of XRP. This ruling prompted Judge Torres to impose a $125 million fine against Ripple. The Judge also slammed a permanent injunction against the company, prohibiting it from selling XRP to institutional clients without registering with the SEC. 

With the inception of a pro-crypto administration in January, the SEC and Ripple agreed to withdraw their appeals. Part of the agreement involves dismissing the permanent injunction and slashing the $125 million fine to $50 million. 

However, Judge Torres denied that request. Consequently, the legal parties filed a joint stipulation of dismissal, asking the Second Circuit to dismiss their appeals. The court has granted the request, and the case has now been officially closed. 

Way Forward

With the appeals ended, the lower court rulings, including the summary judgment decision and the final judgment, remain intact. Notably, the $125 million fine, which was held in escrow by Ripple lawyers, will be disbursed to the SEC. 

Ripple will no longer conduct institutional XRP sales in the same way that was found to violate federal securities laws. The San Francisco-based fintech company will register all future XRP sales with the SEC to avoid further legal violations.

A key development for XRP investors is that the token no longer faces any immediate threat from the SEC regarding the December 2020 case. Judge Torres has already held that XRP in itself is not a security. 

In the meantime, XRP is benefitting from a relief rally across the broader crypto market. Its price has soared 5.82% over the past 24 hours, pushing the token above the $3 mark. Currently, XRP is trading at $3.03, with its market cap standing at $180.29 billion. 

DisClamier: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may include the author’s personal opinions and do not reflect The Crypto Basic opinion. Readers are encouraged to do thorough research before making any investment decisions. The Crypto Basic is not responsible for any financial losses.

Source: https://thecryptobasic.com/2025/08/23/court-officially-ends-ripple-vs-sec-case-by-dismissing-parties-appeals/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=court-officially-ends-ripple-vs-sec-case-by-dismissing-parties-appeals

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

X, formerly Twitter, is looking to enhance its “super app” credentials with the rollout of in-app investment and trading features. According to a report by the Financial Times, the social media platform, which has gained significant traction since Elon Musk…
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001112+1.36%
RWAX
APP$0.002668+2.69%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:14
Share
Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Ethereum (ETH) is flashing warning signals. With over 90% of its supply in profit, analysts caution that a selloff could unfold ahead of Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech. While traders brace for ETH volatility, investors are turning their eyes toward the top cryptos to buy now—and three stand out: Arctic Pablo Coin (APC), Pepe (PEPE), and Memecoin (MEME). […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004228+9.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000113+3.66%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 22:15
Share
Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

PANews reported on August 23rd that Liquid Capital founder Yi Lihua wrote on the X platform: "As we expected, after ETH broke through its all-time high, the next target was to reach a new high for the BTC exchange rate. ETH's target is to exceed 10,000. During the interest rate cut cycle, ETH has consistently outperformed BTC, and at the same time, mainstream cryptocurrencies have seen a rally (including ETH ecosystem leaders ENA, AAVE, Pendle, UNI, as well as SOL, TON, LTC, etc.). Once again, avoid shorting and increase your positions during pullbacks. In a bull market, don't be afraid of high prices, and don't use high leverage to prevent short-term pullbacks. Focus on exploring OTC income."
Threshold
T$0.01695+2.16%
Solana
SOL$203.06+4.12%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,887.52-1.75%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 22:39
Share

Trending News

More

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Ethereum Monetizes Open Source