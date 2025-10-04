The post Court Rules BAYC NFTs and ApeCoin Are Not Securities appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
A federal judge in California has dismissed an investor lawsuit against Yuga Labs, stating that Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and ApeCoin don’t qualify as securities. The court determined that the plaintiffs failed to meet the Howey test’s criteria. It concluded that BAYC NFTs serve as digital collectibles offering community access and membership perks, not as investment vehicles.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.