Court Staff in Pará Hit by Bitcoin Sextortion Scam

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/22 23:00
Pará court workers are victims of a Bitcoin sextortion scheme. Grasp how the Tribunal de Justiça do Pará recommends guarding against such online menace.

Court workers of the Tribunal de Justiça do Pará (TJPA) are now the targets of an increasing sextortion scheme that requires payments in Bitcoin.  This fraud involves threatening emails to compel users to buy cryptocurrencies.

The TJPA press office reported that such emails claim that the computers may have been hacked, including webcams and microphones. 

The texts threaten to publish fake scandalizing videos unless a ransom is provided in Bitcoins immediately.

Spam Emails Mask Real Threat

Such a scam may also involve actual passwords stolen in past data breaches. This fact deceives the victims into trusting the assertions. 

The threats are even more believable as the criminals tend to spoof the email address of the victim herself.

These messages were disclosed by the Information Technology and Communication Secretariat (Setic) of the TJPA in both official and personal email accounts of court employees.

Powerful Security Recommendations.

The Tribunal recommends that employees avoid any response to these threats or any links. They should not give the ransom because this will only give more attacks

Rather, the affected employees are supposed to treat such emails as spam and delete them. 

Setic encourages the use of powerful and distinctive passwords, the change of antivirus programs, two-factor authentication, and immediate reporting of suspicious emails to the security department of the court.

The Tribunal establishes that there have been no actual breaches of recordings or devices.  The sextortion schemes are coercive ones that are only meant to extort cryptocurrency payments.

This caution by the TJPA reflects a wider trend in the world where digital criminals are utilizing the element of fear and urgency to take advantage of victims in digital scams with the aim of making them spend money on them.

