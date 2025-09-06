Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Friday night that Democrats will “force votes” in the next few weeks to reverse President Donald Trump’s import tariffs, arguing the measures are hurting American workers.

He pointed directly to the latest job report, which showed unemployment climbing and job growth slowing, and blamed Trump’s trade agenda for making things worse. Schumer made it clear this is about pushing back against economic damage caused by the White House.

The timing couldn’t be more amusing. Just as Democrats prepare for their tariff push, Trump is facing a flood of legal losses. A week after an appeals court struck down part of his tariffs, federal judges issued multiple rulings against key parts of his agenda.

Trump is appealing the tariff ruling to the Supreme Court, and has warned it would be a “disaster” if the decision isn’t overturned. Still, this week’s court activity was a sharp blow to his administration, the most damaging stretch in months.

Courts block immigration and education orders as Trump turns to executive power

Federal judges blocked Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to speed up deportations, halted his move to deploy the National Guard for law enforcement in California, and shut down his order to freeze $2 billion in federal funds for Harvard University.

Another ruling stopped the White House from ending legal protections for hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Venezuelans, who had previously been shielded under special immigration status.

The White House’s strategy has been to flood the legal system with executive orders, hoping not all would be struck down. “The courts aren’t going to strike down all that they’re doing,” said a White House-connected lawyer in May, adding, “they’ll end up accomplishing more by flooding the zone.”

Despite the lower court rulings, the Trump administration continues to win at the Supreme Court. NBC reports the administration has made 22 emergency requests to the justices, and 17 have been granted so far.

Still, this week’s rulings were labeled “unlawful” and “unconstitutional” by judges, a clear rejection of Trump’s latest legal pushes. Abigail Jackson, Trump’s spokesperson, responded Friday by slamming the coverage. “Fake News NBC is trying to push the left’s narrative in a new way,” she said.

“Here’s the reality: with almost 20 Supreme Court victories, the Trump Administration’s policies have been consistently upheld by the Supreme Court as lawful despite an unprecedented number of legal challenges and unlawful lower court rulings. And the winning will continue.”

Tariffs isolate U.S. as foreign allies move toward China

Trump’s foreign policy is, of course, also taking hits geopolitically. China’s massive military parade this week featured Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un walking together; a blunt image of coordination between three of America’s adversaries.

Just two days earlier, China’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization had welcomed leaders from India, Turkey, Vietnam, and Egypt, countries that had historically leaned closer to Washington.

Now, Trump’s tariffs, harsh rhetoric, and ideological demands are pushing those countries away. This realignment, which includes key global players, may be one of the most damaging changes in U.S. diplomacy in recent decades.

Even in the BRICS alliance, where Brazil, India, and South Africa had once resisted Chinese and Russian dominance, things are changing, as India’s Modi was seen walking hand-in-hand with Putin, his new best friend.

India was hit with the world’s highest tariff rate, while Brazil got high tariffs, sanctions, and visa bans on its officials. South Africa is facing 30 percent tariffs, no foreign aid, and potential sanctions targeting its leadership. These decisions formed a pattern that many countries now see as hostile.

And the backlash is growing. In India, pro-American sentiment has plummeted, and there’s growing distrust of Washington. In Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who had been struggling in the polls, has gained public support by resisting Trump’s pressure.

In South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa earned political credit for standing up to Trump during a tense Oval Office exchange. The global effects of Trump’s trade policy are eroding U.S. influence.

Nations that used to align with American goals are drifting, not because of ideology, but because they feel punished and disrespected. Tariffs have become more than economic tools; they’ve become symbols of diplomatic breakdown.

