Courtyard Surges To $1.67M Daily Volume As CryptoPunks Dominate High-Value Sales

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 11:00
The NFT market has been experiencing dynamic changes to date, with both more time-tested blue-chip collections and new initiatives causing a lot of action. Trading volumes and individual sales on September 1, 2025, showed a mixed picture. Exchange markets were also critical. The statistics provide the maturity of the NFT ecosystem.

Courtyard Leads Daily NFT Market Activity

Courtyard was featured as the highest-selling collection by 24-hour volume on the NFT market. Courtyard took in an enormous sales volume of $1.67 million over 20,150 deals, surpassing old collections such as CryptoPunks, Moonbirds, and Bored Ape Yacht Club. 

Such an increase in trading is an indication of increased investor preference in other sets of trading, other than the classic blue-chip NFTs.

CryptoPunks Records Massive Individual Sales

As the Courtyard dominated trading volume, CryptoPunks were in the news with big record purchases. CryptoPunks 9721 was the biggest NFT transaction in the last 24 hours, with a price of 362,150. 

CryptoPunk #1812 was sold again at a higher price, bringing in again the dominance of high-value transfers in sales, according to the limited sales transactions. Overall, CryptoPunks only sold 2 pieces at a value of $559,550 during this timeframe.

Other Leading Collections in 24-Hour Trading

Moonbirds took third place in daily volume at $453,230 in 34 sales and Puddy Penguins was closely behind at $449,420 with 10 sales. Bored Ape Yacht Club, which is an existing player in the market, generated $391,970 in sales take parts in 10 sales, indicating that its demand is not weak. 

The Guild of Guardians recorded 296 trades, which earned it $326,170, and the Mutant Ape Yacht Club reported 63 trades earning it $388,190, demonstrating the popularity of blockchain gaming assets.

Gods Unchained had momentum revenues of $217,500 and 1,340 sales, and Lil Pudgys developed revenues of $206,420 and 38 sales. Sorare, the fantasy football NTF site, ended the day by earning $178,210 on the back of an amazing 13,250 sales, which shows the power behind gaming and collectables continues to march forward.

Top Five Individual Sales in 24 Hours

The five largest sales of the day were a display of both mature and new collections. CryptoPunk number 9721 was top on the list with a price of $362,150, and then came CryptoPunk 1812 with a price of $197,400. Generative art, too, stayed in the game with Ringers #64 sold at $58,490 and Ringers #175 at $55,460. 

Pudgy Penguin made the top five at $44,920, proving that the collection has a steady track in the market.

Blur and Courtyard Drive NFT Marketplaces

The leader of market activity was the Blur marketplace, where it hosted 509 traders with a volume of 1.97 million, securing it as the largest NFT marketplace. The next one was Courtyard trading with 1,330 traders with a trading activity of $884,000. 

Competitively, OpenSea had 4,240 traders and received $619,000 in sales, whereas CryptoPunks markets had discovered $559,000 in sales as a result of four traders only. Element also reported a consistent volume of $454,000 in 1,130 traders throughout the 24-hour trading period.

The September 1 data underscores two important market dynamics: diversification and consolidation. 

Although the classic collections, like CryptoPunks and Bored Apes, are still able to sell well, NFT market collections such as Courtyard, Moonbirds, and Pudgy Penguins are becoming increasingly popular in quantity sold and volume sold.

With September underway NFT market traders will be monitoring closely to see whether Courtyard keeps its momentum, or whether blue-chip collections reclaim their leadership roles.

With over five years of experience in crypto, blockchain, and tech content, Ishtiyaq makes complex topics easy to understand. He simplifies blockchain and digital currency concepts for a wide audience, ensuring that beginners and experts alike can grasp key ideas. His clear and engaging writing helps readers stay informed about the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the crypto space. Whether explaining blockchain technology, digital assets, or DeFi, Ishtiyaq breaks down complicated ideas into simple, digestible content. His goal is to help people navigate the fast-changing world of cryptocurrency with confidence, clarity, and a deeper understanding.

