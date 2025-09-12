CPI report health care inflation rises

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc | Digitalvision | Getty Images

Health-care inflation is fueling higher coverage costs, setting the stage for what could be the largest increase in health-care spending by large employers in 15 years. Medical care costs in August rose 4.2% on an annualized basis, according to the Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index, compared to an overall inflation rate of 2.9%. The cost of doctors’ visits climbed 3.5%, while hospital and outpatient services jumped 5.3%. Those price increases are contributing to higher health insurance costs for 2026. Consumers who don’t qualify for government subsidies to buy health coverage on the Affordable Care Act exchanges could face double-digit premium increases for next year, according to early filings from insurers. Workers with employer health coverage could also have to pay higher premium and out-of-pocket costs next year. Large employers are projecting their overall health coverage costs will rise an average of 9% in 2026, according to several business group surveys, which would be the highest level of health-care inflation since 2010. More than half of companies surveyed by benefits consulting firm Mercer earlier this year said they are considering passing on some of those increases to workers, but the Business Group on Health says most large employers in its survey are looking for other ways to cut costs. “Employers have shied away in every way possible, from passing on costs to employees. This year, we see the first indication that they may look to pass some of that on to employees, but again, only as a last resort. They’re going to try and pull as many other levers as possible,” said Ellen Kelsay, BGH president and CEO.

Prescription drug prices rose 0.9% in August, according to the Consumer Price Index, which considers a range of widely-used generic and brand-name drugs. But for large employers, expensive drugs are the major drivers of higher health spending. Companies surveyed by BGH are projecting a 12% increase in pharmaceutical costs next year, on top of an 11% hike this year fueled by cancer drugs and diabetes and obesity treatments like Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Ely Lilly’s Zepbound. “Cancers have been for the fourth year in a row, the top condition driving healthcare costs — cancers at younger ages, later stage diagnoses,” said Kelsay, who added that pricy weight loss drugs are are a close second. “When it comes to the treatment of obesity, that has been the space that has been the most frothy for the past two to three years and has been what has fueled a lot of this pharmaceutical spending,” she said. Nearly two-thirds of employers with 20,000 workers or more offer access to weight loss drugs known as GLP-1s, according to Mercer. Less than half of small employers surveyed plan to offer access in 2026. With growing demand for the drugs, more companies are tightening eligibility requirements and beginning to explore more affordable ways to provide access for their employees, including the cash-pay market.

