Cracker Barrel shares rise after restaurant chain discards new logo

A Cracker Barrel sign featuring the old logo is seen outside of a restaurant on August 21, 2025 in Homestead, Florida.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store rose more than 8% on Wednesday after the restaurant chain said it would scrap its new logo and return to the original one, amid mounting criticism from social media users and even President Donald Trump.

The stock moves on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning have brought Cracker Barrel shares close to restoring their original losses from when the new logo was first announced last week.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our “Old Timer” will remain,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The switch occurred just hours after Trump weighed in on the rebranding, writing on social media “Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll) and manage the company better than ever before.”

After Trump’s message, shares of Cracker Barrel were up more than 6% at Tuesday’s close.

Trump congratulated the company in a social media post later Tuesday evening after the announcement that the original logo would remain.

“Congratulations ‘Cracker Barrel’ on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!” the post read.

Taylor Budowich, White House deputy chief of staff, also said in a post on X that he had spoken with the company earlier in the evening and Cracker Barrel had thanked the president for weighing in on the matter.