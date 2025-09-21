When I started raising capital, I had this naive belief that venture capitalists (VCs) were guided purely by formulas and frameworks. What I learned through countless conversations, rejections, and some hard-won wins is that investor decisions are deeply subjective. At pre-seed, VCs are mostly betting on the founder — on your character, your resilience, and your ability to learn fast.When I started raising capital, I had this naive belief that venture capitalists (VCs) were guided purely by formulas and frameworks. What I learned through countless conversations, rejections, and some hard-won wins is that investor decisions are deeply subjective. At pre-seed, VCs are mostly betting on the founder — on your character, your resilience, and your ability to learn fast.

Cracking the Code: Lessons I Learned About VCs, Pitch Decks, and Building a Product Mindset

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/21 23:47
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01511-0.32%
SEED
SEED$0.00171+3.95%

When I started raising capital, I had this naive belief that venture capitalists (VCs) were guided purely by formulas and frameworks. As long as I hit the right metrics, the doors would open. What I learned through countless conversations, rejections, and some hard-won wins is that while frameworks exist, investor decisions are deeply subjective — and they change depending on where your startup stands in its journey.

\ This realisation reshaped both the way I approach investors and the way I think about building products, sizing markets, and telling my company’s story.

\

Understanding VC Expectations

One of the first things I had to learn was that a “no” is not really a no. It’s more often a “not yet” or “not in this form.” At pre-seed, VCs are mostly betting on the founder — on your character, your resilience, and your ability to learn fast. Later, the focus shifts to strategy, revenue, and scalability.

\ This distinction seems obvious on paper, but it took me a lot of failed conversations to see it. Each rejection felt personal until I realised VCs aren’t rejecting me, they’re rejecting the stage, the timing, or the current version of the idea. That perspective gave me the resilience to keep going.

\

Building a Product Mindset

Joining Barclays Eagle Labs’ product readiness programme was a turning point. Before that, my product thinking was scattered. I would rush to build features, skipping essential steps. They taught me to slow down: start with the framework, then build mockups, then create step-by-step roadmaps, and finally, develop the features themselves.

\ I didn’t realise it at the time, but most founders want to sprint to a finished product. In reality, building a product is about baby steps, carefully and deliberately. By November 2023, after three months in the accelerator, we began designing our platform. Those first initial designs were humble, but they laid the foundation for everything that followed.

\ The programme also taught me the importance of asking the right questions – 90% of the answers come from asking the right questions. One method in particular stuck: the “eight times why.” Borrowed from Japanese corporate practices at Toyota and Samsung, it forces you to dig deep. If someone requests a feature, you ask “why” repeatedly until you uncover the true need. Often, it’s not what they first asked for at all.

\ Another critical mindset shift? Embracing failure. The product you build today might end up in the scrap heap tomorrow. Learning to accept that quickly is liberating and crucial for every founder.

\

London Investors: Pragmatic and Global

When I began pitching in London, I quickly noticed a huge contrast with Silicon Valley. Valley investors have a higher risk tolerance, but London investors? They are pragmatic to the core.

\ They want to see traction — real proof that people are already using and valuing your product. They want to see resilience, especially if you’re working in a regulated industry. And perhaps most importantly, they look beyond the UK. A London investor doesn’t get excited about a product that only fits Europe. They’re assessing global scalability from day one.

\ Understanding this pragmatism forced me to think differently. I had to position our company not just as a UK solution, but as a global proposition. We had to demonstrate that our platform could scale across borders, solve real problems in multiple markets, and maintain operational integrity under regulatory scrutiny. It was a humbling lesson in perspective: success in London demands a combination of diligence, proof, and vision that goes beyond flashy presentations or lofty promises.

\

How My Pitch Deck Evolved

My first pitch deck was chaotic: too much focus on features, too little on the problem or market. Investors listened politely, but I could see them losing interest.

\ The breakthrough came when I learned to structure the deck around what truly matters:

  • The problem, not just the product.

  • Market size and go-to-market strategy.

  • Founder-market fit – why I was the right person to solve this problem.

    \

I even wove in my personal story. As an immigrant navigating UK visas since 2010, I understood our clients’ journeys firsthand. From student visa to work visa, entrepreneur visa, ILR, and finally British citizenship – 13 years of personal experience became a compelling lens through which investors could see our purpose.

\ After attending YC Startup School in 2022, I caught the importance of market sizing. Understanding TAM (Total Addressable Market), SAM (Serviceable Addressable Market), and SOM (Serviceable Obtainable Market) gave investors a clear picture of global potential. Features matter less than scale: is it a billion-dollar opportunity?

\

What a Pitch Deck Must Include

After countless revisions, I’ve simplified it to the key points:

  • A clear problem
  • A viable solution
  • A market of at least $1 billion
  • Founder and team story
  • Business model
  • Competitor comparison
  • Go-to-market strategy
  • Product roadmap
  • Vision

Everything else is noise.

\

Focus on Networking, Not Cold Outreach

One of the hardest lessons I learned is that mass investor databases are almost useless. Cold outreach drains time and money with little return.

\ Instead, I started focusing on networking. I pitched my idea at every chance I got, not to “close” an investor but simply to share what we were building. And that’s how the right investors found me.

\ One investor, for example, tracked my progress for months before reaching out. They weren’t convinced at first, but they stayed interested because they saw me refining the product, sharpening the strategy, and staying resilient.

\ This approach completely changed the game. Instead of me chasing investors, I created a situation where investors were chasing me.

\

Investors as Partners

The final piece of the puzzle was learning that investors aren’t just a source of capital. They’re partners. Their expertise, values, and network can accelerate or hinder your growth.

\ The best relationships I’ve had were built on transparency. Experienced investors know startups are risky. They understand failure is common. They respect honesty far more than polished but unrealistic numbers.

\ One VC once told me that every real investor offers “a spoon of sugar of hope.” It stuck with me. Investors are sharp, but they’re also human — they want to believe in something bold, and it’s your job as a founder to give them that hope without losing your honesty.

\ BUT, another important thing is to understand that NOT all investors are right for your startup. I once encountered an angel whose profile and expertise were misaligned with our company culture and growth trajectory. I didn’t reject them outright but put them aside, understanding that early investors shape your startup’s DNA. Partnering with the wrong investor can complicate future fundraising and growth. The right investor should bring complementary knowledge, insights, and alignment — not just capital.

\

Final Thoughts

Looking back, my journey has been less about memorising VC checklists and more about growing into a founder who can think like an investor, a product manager, and a storyteller all at once.

If you’re at the beginning of your journey, here’s what I’d say:

  • Don’t fear the “no” — it’s rarely final.
  • Build systematically, one baby step at a time.
  • Learn to think like your investors: pragmatic, global, and focused on scale.
  • Treat your pitch deck like a living story, not a static PDF.
  • Network with authenticity — let investors come to you.
  • Above all, remember that fundraising is about relationships, not transactions.

\

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Zephyr Network Unveils Alaya AI Social Quests to Power Up Mining 2.0

Zephyr Network Unveils Alaya AI Social Quests to Power Up Mining 2.0

Zypher Network debuts Alaya AI Social Quests to enhance Mining 2.0 with gamified rewards, Proof-of-Personhood, and AI-powered community engagement.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1458+2.60%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 02:30
Share
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01629-2.22%
RealLink
REAL$0.06263-1.02%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013917-0.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Share
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Buterin unveils Ethereum’s strategy to tackle quantum security challenges ahead. Ethereum focuses on simplifying architecture while boosting security for users. Ethereum’s market stability grows as Buterin’s roadmap gains investor confidence. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has unveiled his long-term vision for the blockchain, focusing on making Ethereum quantum-secure while maintaining its simplicity for users. Buterin presented his roadmap at the Japanese Developer Conference, and splits the future of Ethereum into three phases: short-term, mid-term, and long-term. Buterin’s most ambitious goal for Ethereum is to safeguard the blockchain against the threats posed by quantum computing.  The danger of such future developments is that the future may call into question the cryptographic security of most blockchain systems, and Ethereum will be able to remain ahead thanks to more sophisticated mathematical techniques to ensure the safety and integrity of its protocols. Buterin is committed to ensuring that Ethereum evolves in a way that not only meets today’s security challenges but also prepares for the unknowns of tomorrow. Also Read: Ethereum Giant The Ether Machine Takes Major Step Toward Going Public! However, in spite of such high ambitions, Buterin insisted that Ethereum also needed to simplify its architecture. An important aspect of this vision is to remove unnecessary complexity and make Ethereum more accessible and maintainable without losing its strong security capabilities. Security and simplicity form the core of Buterin’s strategy, as they guarantee that the users of Ethereum experience both security and smooth processes. Focus on Speed and Efficiency in the Short-Term In the short term, Buterin aims to enhance Ethereum’s transaction efficiency, a crucial step toward improving scalability and reducing transaction costs. These advantages are attributed to the fact that, within the mid-term, Ethereum is planning to enhance the speed of transactions in layer-2 networks. According to Butterin, this is part of Ethereum’s expansion, particularly because there is still more need to use blockchain technology to date. The other important aspect of Ethereum’s development is the layer-2 solutions. Buterin supports an approach in which the layer-2 networks are dependent on layer-1 to perform some essential tasks like data security, proof, and censorship resistance. This will enable the layer-2 systems of Ethereum to be concerned with verifying and sequencing transactions, which will improve the overall speed and efficiency of the network. Ethereum’s Market Stability Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Strategy Ethereum’s market performance has remained solid, with the cryptocurrency holding steady above $4,000. Currently priced at $4,492.15, Ethereum has experienced a slight 0.93% increase over the last 24 hours, while its trading volume surged by 8.72%, reaching $34.14 billion. These figures point to growing investor confidence in Ethereum’s long-term vision. The crypto community remains optimistic about Ethereum’s future, with many predicting the price could rise to $5,500 by mid-October. Buterin’s clear, forward-thinking strategy continues to build trust in Ethereum as one of the most secure and scalable blockchain platforms in the market. Also Read: Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011091+10.91%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005242+0.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08824-0.78%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:22
Share

Trending News

More

Zephyr Network Unveils Alaya AI Social Quests to Power Up Mining 2.0

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Seagate, Western Digital, and Micron are leading the S&P 500 in 2025 due to rising AI infrastructure demand

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?