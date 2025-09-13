CRDT Fund: WisdomTree Makes Private Credit Accessible on Blockchain

TLDR

WisdomTree has introduced its private credit fund on blockchain technology. The new fund, the WisdomTree Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund, offers a minimum investment of $25. It tracks the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit Index and is available on the Ethereum and Stellar blockchains.

New WisdomTree Fund Brings Private Credit to Investors

With the launch of this fund, WisdomTree brings private credit to a broader audience. The company aims to make this investment opportunity accessible to both retail and institutional investors. WisdomTree’s Global Chief Investment Officer, Jeremy Schwartz, emphasized the importance of private credit, saying, “Private credit has become one of the most talked-about opportunities in today’s market.”

Investors can access the fund through the WisdomTree Prime app and Connect platform. This approach allows individuals to gain exposure to the private credit market. The $25 minimum investment ensures broader access to this asset class, which has traditionally been reserved for institutions.

Tokenized Exposure to Real-World Assets

WisdomTree’s launch of the CRDT fund unlocks tokenized exposure to private credit. This digital fund provides investors with access to a market once limited to institutional participants. Will Peck, WisdomTree’s Head of Digital Assets, stated, “CRDT unlocks access to one of the most coveted asset classes – alternatives – directly onchain.”

The CRDT fund integrates blockchain technology with financial regulations, providing a high level of compliance. WisdomTree’s approach enables crypto-native investors to diversify their portfolios through tokenized exposure. The digital asset fund represents a significant shift in the accessibility of alternative investments.

