Creata Chain Collaborates with ZoroAI to Boost Interoperability Optimization, Cross-Trading Capabilities

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 14:10
Zoro AI, a decentralized AI robotics platform, today announced a strategic collaboration with Creata Chain, a decentralized blockchain network that supports interoperability and security. Through this partnership, Creata Chain integrated Zoro AI infrastructure into its network to advance interoperability and cross-infrastructure capabilities within its ecosystem.

Zoro AI is a decentralized network that builds, trains, and deploys AI agents for a wide variety of business applications. Zoro AI combines the power of blockchain technology, ZKPs (zero-knowledge proofs), and machine learning to enable data classification and scalable AI algorithms training. By running on top of the BNB Chain, ZoroAI powers automation, workflow optimization, and boosts collaboration.

On the other hand, Creata Chain is an interoperability ecosystem that allows chains and customers to interact (communicate) with one another without any obstacles or communication difficulties. It is designed to provide scalability and interoperability within chains, enabling independence, diversified applications, and unique workflows.

Creata Chain Advancing Cross-Chain Efficiency Using Zoro AI Technology

In this partnership, Zoro brings to the table its cutting-edge AI solution that now powers enhanced interoperability, efficiency, and liquidity on Creata Chain’s network. Cross-chain networks like Creata Chain experience problems such as network clogging (congestion), varying transaction speed and costs, and complicated coordination between blockchains.

Through the integration of ZoroAI’s ZKP-driven AI infrastructure into Creata Chain’s cross-chain interoperability network, Creata’s network can now efficiently predict optimal routing paths and ensure secure, private communications/transactions across multiple chains. With Zoro AI algorithms infused into Creata Chain’s bridges and nodes, this innovative technology helps improve decision-making processes within Creata’s cross-chain platform by identifying optimal routing for transaction execution. 

According to the data, this partnership plays an important role in Creata Chain’s flagship product, the Lunar Link solution. Lunar Link is a blockchain bridge that connects various blockchain networks for seamless asset transfers. As highlighted above, Zoro AI models enable the cross-chain bridge to seamlessly transfer digital assets across multiple blockchain networks, with users gaining efficient accessibility, developers having flexibility, and Creata’s AI-powered applications reaching wider decentralized markets.

Zoro AI and Creata Chain: Unlocking New Opportunities for Web3 Users

The partnership between Zoro AI and Creata Chain highlights the commitment by the two Web3 platforms to enhancing scalability, security, and customer experience for multi-chain DeFi networks. By providing a more effective cross-chain experience, this collaboration improves the way clients interact with Creata Chain and the wider blockchain ecosystems. With Zoro’s AI-driven architecture integrated into Creata Chain’s cross-chain capabilities, Creata now operates a more seamless process of managing communication, applications, assets, and investments, with decreased risks and advanced opportunities for DeFi and Web3 adoption. 

