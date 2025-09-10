CreataChain Taps REI Network to Advance Multichain Interoperability in Web3

Creatachain, a cutting-edge L0 modular blockchain, has partnered with REI Network, the blockchain network built by GXChainGlobal. The partnership aims to improve multichain interoperability within the Web3 sector with the Lunar Link technology. CreataChain’s official announcement discloses that the collaboration endeavors to enable streamlined connectivity across diverse blockchains. Hence, this move is anticipated to drive the adoption of real-world applications, gaming, and decentralized finance (DeFi).

CreataChain and REI Network Partner to Boost Multichain Interoperability

As a part of this collaboration between CreataChain and REI Network, the users can anticipate unparalleled Web3 interoperability across chains. In this respect, REI Network, which is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible and zero-fee blockchain, is powering advanced GameFi and DeFi applications with efficiency and speed. In partnership with CreataChain, the platform can access Lunar Link, a well-known cross-chain protocol to allow smooth interoperability.

Apart from that, the integration also delivers streamlined transfers across diverse chains without the barriers concerning complexity and cost. The announcement underscores that the collaboration is devoted to technical advancement and developing a faster and greener blockchain infrastructure. While prioritizing sustainability and scalability, this initiative provides an opportunity to deal with a key challenge of the deficiency of interoperability. Thus, it guarantees the efficient operation of decentralized applications (dApps) along with enabling access to a broader consumer base across diverse chains.

Partnership Unlocks New Horizons for Builders and Innovators

According to CreataChain, the partnership with REI Network also pays notable attention to developers. In this respect, it enables access to next-gen tools, interoperability frameworks, and zero-fee environments to bolster efficiency and minimize complexity. This paves the way for the development of unique and innovative gaming ecosystems, DeFi protocols, and real-world dApps. Overall, the joint effort is set to let builders translate cutting-edge ideas into reality in a more connected, greener, and faster multichain futures.