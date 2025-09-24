Credit Card Giants Visa and Stripe Team Up With Fold to Launch Bitcoin Rewards Card – Wall Street Coming to Crypto?

Fold Holdings, the Bitcoin financial services company, has announced a major collaboration with Visa and Stripe to launch the Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card. The new product, revealed in a Tuesday press release, is designed to make earning Bitcoin from everyday purchases accessible to mainstream consumers by integrating with Visa’s global payments network and Stripe’s issuing infrastructure. New Fold Bitcoin Credit Card Pays Up to 10% Back at Top Retailers According to the company, the Fold Bitcoin Credit Card offers up to 3.5% back on purchases, with an unlimited 2% paid instantly in Bitcoin. Cardholders would also be able to earn an additional 1.5% when repaying purchases through Fold’s checking account and up to 10% back at partner merchants such as Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Uber, Starbucks, and hundreds of others. Unlike other reward programs, Fold’s system is reported to be entirely Bitcoin-based, without token lock-ins, staking requirements, or complex redemption processes. “Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes Bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, Chairman and CEO of Fold. “With Stripe’s infrastructure and Visa’s global reach, we can finally deliver it at scale.” Stripe’s head of money management, Sateesh Kumar Srinivasan, described the partnership as a demonstration of Stripe Issuing’s ability to help firms bring financial products to market without managing programs directly. Visa’s Head of Crypto, Cuy Sheffield, emphasized that combining Visa’s scale with Fold’s Bitcoin rewards provides a safe and simple way for consumers to earn Bitcoin while shopping. Notably, the credit card builds on Fold’s existing ecosystem, which includes a Bitcoin debit card, exchange, and gift card program. In May, Fold announced its Fold Bitcoin Gift Card as a “convenient” way for consumers to purchase and share BTC. The company said the card is built with Fold’s proprietary technology and provides a straightforward method for buying and gifting Bitcoin. The company has already processed over $3.1 billion in transaction volume and distributed more than $83 million in Bitcoin rewards. The firm had also earlier filed an S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2024 and celebrated its listing with a Nasdaq bell-ringing ceremony in May. Visa and Stripe Bet on Stablecoins as Market Heads Toward $2 Trillion Visa and Stripe are accelerating their push into crypto payments as stablecoins surge in adoption. Visa’s head of crypto, Cuy Sheffield, said the company sees stablecoins as complementary to its business, not a threat. The market has grown 62% in the past year to $269 billion and could expand to $2 trillion within three years, he noted. Notably, Visa has processed more than $200 million in stablecoin settlements and is working with banks and fintechs on token issuance. Its Visa Tokenized Asset Platform, launched in 2024, allows institutions to issue and manage blockchain-based tokens, with BBVA among the first to explore stablecoin products on Ethereum. Stripe, meanwhile, has formally launched Tempo, a payments-focused Layer 1 blockchain built with crypto venture capital firm Paradigm. Initially incubated in stealth, Tempo seeks to handle more than 100,000 transactions per second, far beyond existing blockchain capacity, and uses fiat-denominated fees rather than native tokens to reduce friction for institutions. Visa, Deutsche Bank, and Standard Chartered are among its early design partners, alongside technology firms like OpenAI and Shopify. With Tempo, Stripe aims to integrate stablecoins directly into its payment infrastructure, extending beyond wallets and settlement services to full blockchain processingFold Holdings, the Bitcoin financial services company, has announced a major collaboration with Visa and Stripe to launch the Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card. The new product, revealed in a Tuesday press release, is designed to make earning Bitcoin from everyday purchases accessible to mainstream consumers by integrating with Visa’s global payments network and Stripe’s issuing infrastructure. New Fold Bitcoin Credit Card Pays Up to 10% Back at Top Retailers According to the company, the Fold Bitcoin Credit Card offers up to 3.5% back on purchases, with an unlimited 2% paid instantly in Bitcoin. Cardholders would also be able to earn an additional 1.5% when repaying purchases through Fold’s checking account and up to 10% back at partner merchants such as Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Uber, Starbucks, and hundreds of others. Unlike other reward programs, Fold’s system is reported to be entirely Bitcoin-based, without token lock-ins, staking requirements, or complex redemption processes. “Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes Bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, Chairman and CEO of Fold. “With Stripe’s infrastructure and Visa’s global reach, we can finally deliver it at scale.” Stripe’s head of money management, Sateesh Kumar Srinivasan, described the partnership as a demonstration of Stripe Issuing’s ability to help firms bring financial products to market without managing programs directly. Visa’s Head of Crypto, Cuy Sheffield, emphasized that combining Visa’s scale with Fold’s Bitcoin rewards provides a safe and simple way for consumers to earn Bitcoin while shopping. Notably, the credit card builds on Fold’s existing ecosystem, which includes a Bitcoin debit card, exchange, and gift card program. In May, Fold announced its Fold Bitcoin Gift Card as a “convenient” way for consumers to purchase and share BTC. The company said the card is built with Fold’s proprietary technology and provides a straightforward method for buying and gifting Bitcoin. The company has already processed over $3.1 billion in transaction volume and distributed more than $83 million in Bitcoin rewards. The firm had also earlier filed an S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2024 and celebrated its listing with a Nasdaq bell-ringing ceremony in May. Visa and Stripe Bet on Stablecoins as Market Heads Toward $2 Trillion Visa and Stripe are accelerating their push into crypto payments as stablecoins surge in adoption. Visa’s head of crypto, Cuy Sheffield, said the company sees stablecoins as complementary to its business, not a threat. The market has grown 62% in the past year to $269 billion and could expand to $2 trillion within three years, he noted. Notably, Visa has processed more than $200 million in stablecoin settlements and is working with banks and fintechs on token issuance. Its Visa Tokenized Asset Platform, launched in 2024, allows institutions to issue and manage blockchain-based tokens, with BBVA among the first to explore stablecoin products on Ethereum. Stripe, meanwhile, has formally launched Tempo, a payments-focused Layer 1 blockchain built with crypto venture capital firm Paradigm. Initially incubated in stealth, Tempo seeks to handle more than 100,000 transactions per second, far beyond existing blockchain capacity, and uses fiat-denominated fees rather than native tokens to reduce friction for institutions. Visa, Deutsche Bank, and Standard Chartered are among its early design partners, alongside technology firms like OpenAI and Shopify. With Tempo, Stripe aims to integrate stablecoins directly into its payment infrastructure, extending beyond wallets and settlement services to full blockchain processing

Credit Card Giants Visa and Stripe Team Up With Fold to Launch Bitcoin Rewards Card – Wall Street Coming to Crypto?

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/24 01:27
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001629+4.35%

Fold Holdings, the Bitcoin financial services company, has announced a major collaboration with Visa and Stripe to launch the Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card.

The new product, revealed in a Tuesday press release, is designed to make earning Bitcoin from everyday purchases accessible to mainstream consumers by integrating with Visa’s global payments network and Stripe’s issuing infrastructure.

New Fold Bitcoin Credit Card Pays Up to 10% Back at Top Retailers

According to the company, the Fold Bitcoin Credit Card offers up to 3.5% back on purchases, with an unlimited 2% paid instantly in Bitcoin.

Cardholders would also be able to earn an additional 1.5% when repaying purchases through Fold’s checking account and up to 10% back at partner merchants such as Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Uber, Starbucks, and hundreds of others.

Unlike other reward programs, Fold’s system is reported to be entirely Bitcoin-based, without token lock-ins, staking requirements, or complex redemption processes.

“Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes Bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, Chairman and CEO of Fold. “With Stripe’s infrastructure and Visa’s global reach, we can finally deliver it at scale.”

Stripe’s head of money management, Sateesh Kumar Srinivasan, described the partnership as a demonstration of Stripe Issuing’s ability to help firms bring financial products to market without managing programs directly.

Visa’s Head of Crypto, Cuy Sheffield, emphasized that combining Visa’s scale with Fold’s Bitcoin rewards provides a safe and simple way for consumers to earn Bitcoin while shopping.

Notably, the credit card builds on Fold’s existing ecosystem, which includes a Bitcoin debit card, exchange, and gift card program.

In May, Fold announced its Fold Bitcoin Gift Card as a “convenient” way for consumers to purchase and share BTC. The company said the card is built with Fold’s proprietary technology and provides a straightforward method for buying and gifting Bitcoin.

The company has already processed over $3.1 billion in transaction volume and distributed more than $83 million in Bitcoin rewards.

The firm had also earlier filed an S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2024 and celebrated its listing with a Nasdaq bell-ringing ceremony in May.

Visa and Stripe Bet on Stablecoins as Market Heads Toward $2 Trillion

Visa and Stripe are accelerating their push into crypto payments as stablecoins surge in adoption.

Visa’s head of crypto, Cuy Sheffield, said the company sees stablecoins as complementary to its business, not a threat.

The market has grown 62% in the past year to $269 billion and could expand to $2 trillion within three years, he noted.

Notably, Visa has processed more than $200 million in stablecoin settlements and is working with banks and fintechs on token issuance.

Its Visa Tokenized Asset Platform, launched in 2024, allows institutions to issue and manage blockchain-based tokens, with BBVA among the first to explore stablecoin products on Ethereum.

Stripe, meanwhile, has formally launched Tempo, a payments-focused Layer 1 blockchain built with crypto venture capital firm Paradigm.

Initially incubated in stealth, Tempo seeks to handle more than 100,000 transactions per second, far beyond existing blockchain capacity, and uses fiat-denominated fees rather than native tokens to reduce friction for institutions.

Visa, Deutsche Bank, and Standard Chartered are among its early design partners, alongside technology firms like OpenAI and Shopify.

With Tempo, Stripe aims to integrate stablecoins directly into its payment infrastructure, extending beyond wallets and settlement services to full blockchain processing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SegaSwap raises seed funding at $10M valuation to build attention-based DeFi on Solana and Sonic SVM with liquid staking innovation.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.000883-5.56%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18354-0.57%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001731+1.34%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/23 23:55
Share
SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

The post SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC is flipping the table on crypto regulation. Chairman Paul Atkins said on Fox Business that the agency wants to roll out a new “innovation exemption” by the end of this year. This rule would let crypto firms launch products straight into the market without having to follow rules that don’t match the technology. The decisions follow months of legal cleanup, as Atkins confirmed the SEC has already dropped several crypto enforcement actions filed under former Chair Gary Gensler, saying those cases were “burdensome” and didn’t make sense anymore. According to the Mornings with Maria interview, this exemption is part of a broader effort to give the crypto industry a stable regulatory floor to build from. “We’re trying to give the marketplace some kind of stable platform upon which they can introduce their products,” Paul said. The SEC has also created a new crypto task force to help structure what he called a “new approach” to crypto oversight. Paul floated the innovation exemption idea back in July, but this is the first time he’s committed to a deadline. Since Donald Trump’s return to the Oval, the vibe at the SEC has clearly changed. Paul made it clear that crypto firms should not have to “comply with incompatible or burdensome prescriptive regulatory requirements.” Paul calls for fewer reports, more IPOs, and tighter rulemaking with CFTC Paul also wants to cut down on how often companies report earnings. He told Maria Bartiromo the current quarterly system is outdated, and backed Trump’s suggestion that companies should report just twice a year. Paul pointed out that before 1970, U.S. public companies didn’t report every quarter. “Foreign companies listed in the U.S. only report every six months,” he said, arguing it’s time to review whether the current structure still makes sense. He also noted…
Threshold
T$0.0156+2.22%
Union
U$0.010453-4.72%
FOX Token
FOX$0.0258+0.27%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:09
Share
Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

The post Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve meeting today, onchain flows are telegraphing that crypto traders are topping off exchanges and leaning long ahead of a widely expected 25-basis-point cut. Pre-Fed Positioning Stablecoins are doing the heavy lifting. Cryptoquant data shows $7.6 billion in fresh USDT and USDC (ERC-20) deposits heading to trading venues ahead of the decision. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fed-day-dry-powder-cryptoquant-analyst-tracks-7-6b-stablecoin-pile-on-exchanges/
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016066-4.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:36
Share

Trending News

More

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review