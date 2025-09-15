While the FED's critical September interest rate decision is awaited this week for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and altcoins, CoinShares released its weekly cryptocurrency report and said that there was an inflow of $3.3 billion last week. “Cryptocurrency investment products saw $3.3 billion inflows, while asset management assets rose to $239 billion, close to a […]
Continue Reading: Critical Weekly Report for Bitcoin and Altcoins Released! $2.5 Billion in BTC, Nearly $1 Billion in Five Altcoins Purchased!