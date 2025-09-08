Critics Back Solana Under Cardano SPO Scrutiny, Snorter to Thrive on the Network’s Strengths

Solana adoption is under scrutiny: Cardano SPO Dave argues that bots inflate the network’s transactions per second (tps).

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Supporters counter that even after filtering out failed consensus transactions, Solana’s throughput remains impressive.

Plus, with more $SOL ETFs entering the market, the network is securing institutional confidence worldwide.

For projects like Snorter Token ($SNORT), this is a major boon. The reason is that once its Telegram trading bot launches on Solana, it’ll benefit from a fast, cost-friendly network that’s increasingly attractive to mainstream investors.

Cardano SPO Slams Solana for 99.95% Failed Transactions

In a recent X post, Dave claimed that Solana’s low fees have created the ultimate ‘face it till you make it’ environment.

He pointed out that a single bot sent nearly 11M transactions in just 30 days, 99.95% of which failed.

His biggest concern is that those transactions don’t just disappear; they stay on the ledger, permanently clogging the chain. In turn, this increases the burden on the explorers and analysts’ platforms that depend on clean data.

The post received a mixed bag of responses. One user, however, defended Solana by highlighting how ‘Solana just increased its block size from 50M CUs to 60M,’ so it has even more room.

Cyber Capital’s Justin Bons also pushed back on ‘fake usage’ claims. He argued that, even excluding failed and consensus transactions, Solana still leads in processing capacity and that ‘SOL adoption is real.’

Notably, Kazakhstan’s Astana International Exchange recently listed a Solana ETF, marking the first $SOL ETF with staking in Central Asia. So, despite the skepticism, the blockchain’s still gaining legitimacy and expanding adoption.

This is especially true when considering that just weeks ago, VanEck filed for a spot Solana ETF backed by JitoSOL.

For $SNORT, this is further confirmation that the chain its Telegram trading bot will run on from the get-go isn’t just fast and cost-friendly but also has institutional recognition. It provides a strong foundation for Snorter Bot’s growth and adoption.

Snorter Bot Leverages Solana’s Speeds – 546x Faster than Ethereum

Snorter Token will first launch its bot on Solana, allowing you to benefit from low fees (just 0.85%) and enjoy average speeds of 923 tps, with a maximum throughput of 65K tps.

In contrast, Ethereum averages only 19.87 tps with a theoretical maximum of 119 tps. This makes Solana 546x faster and far more cost-effective for executing trades through the bot.

Snorter Bot even goes as far as to say that it offers the lowest fees and fastest execution on Solana and, thus, overrides rival bots like Maestro and Trojan.

Although Solana is faster and cheaper than Ethereum, it also plans to support this network and other major networks like BNB Chain and other EVM-compatible chains. By doing so, it’ll offer you access to various trading opportunities beyond the best Solana meme coins.

Across all chains, you’ll eventually be able to swap and automatically snipe new tokens. You’ll also be able to partake in copy trading to mirror top traders’ techniques to boost your likelihood of returns.

And all will be doable without putting your funds at risk; Snorter Bot promises to be MEV-protected and include honeypot and rug-pull detection alerts.

To support such developments, you can purchase $SNORT on presale. To top it off, you’ll be adorned with leaderboard rewards, DAO voting power, and staking yields of 123% APY.

$SNORT Anticipated to Surpass $1 This Year

Although Dave criticized Solana for its TPS stats being ‘pure vanity,’ the blockchain is still one of the fastest and most cost-effective.

Plus, with growing institutional validation through ETFs, the blockchain’s legitimacy expands its reach beyond Web3 users.

This backdrop is perfect for $SNORT. As it prepares to launch its trading bot on Solana, it can capitalize on the network’s benefits and rising credibility before expanding cross-chain to appeal to all traders.

To support and get the most out of the Snorter ecosystem, you can purchase $SNORT on presale for as little as $0.1037. Acting now could yield the highest returns; it’s anticipated to break the one-dollar mark this year, after being listed on the best crypto exchanges.

Check out our comprehensive Snorter guide for more information.

This isn’t investment advice. Always DYOR and never invest more than you’re willing to lose.

Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/solana-and-snorter-pump-despite-tps-criticism/

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/solana-and-snorter-pump-despite-tps-criticism/