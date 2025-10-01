ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Cronos and Amazon Web Services unite to expand tokenization, AI tools, and institutional adoption of RWA as targeting $10B in assets and millions of users.Cronos and Amazon Web Services unite to expand tokenization, AI tools, and institutional adoption of RWA as targeting $10B in assets and millions of users.

Cronos and Amazon Web Services Unite to Accelerate Tokenization and Institutional Adoption of RWA

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 13:45
Unite
UNITE$0.0004214+50.17%
Allo
RWA$0.004171-1.97%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05872-9.08%
cronos-kinda

Cronos, a high-performance leading blockchain ecosystem, has unveiled an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make Cronos data, infrastructure, and artificial intelligence (AI) tools more accessible to developers, supporting institutions and enterprises to build the future of on-chain finance. With the partnership of AWS, Cronos is operating on ways to make Cronos data available through AWS Public Blockchain Data.

The main purpose behind this partnership is to construct a secure and reporting-ready pipeline that could aid AI agents with analytics and complicated questions, while providing financial institutions a gateway to simplify workflows via reporting plans. Cronos has revealed this trailblazing news with the global community through its official social media X account.

AWS Backs Cronos Ecosystem with Cloud Resources for Builders and Innovators

AWS has announced an interesting and beneficial announcement for Cronos builders. AWS said while promoting ecosystem growth, that AWS will facilitate chosen Cronos builders with up to $100,000 in AWS credits per startup. Surely, this statement will attract a massive number of traffic toward this collaboration and get themselves benefitted.

These assets will provide significant help to early-stage and institutional projects, scale tokenization pilots, real world asset (RWA) platforms, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, and AI-Powered applications built on Cronos.

Presently, Cronos shared an announcement that uncovered the 2025-2026 roadmap, which forms a visionary plan to strengthen its position as the blockchain of choice for institutions. This roadmap consists of custom-built tokenization platforms for valuation, funds, products, insurance, forex, and real estate.

Cronos Targets $10B in Tokenized Assets and 20M Users across CeFi and DeFi.

One of the main objectives of this collaboration is to provide seamless division of DeFi services to approximately 150+ million users around the world via Crypto.com and powerful institutional requirements for CRO via ETFs and treasury integrations.

Cronos has already taken crucial steps on this vision, which delivers 10x faster block times (0.5s) and also lower gas fees by 10x,  resulting in a 400% increase in daily transactions. Cronos targets $10 billion in tokenized assets deployed and 20 million users across Centralized finance (CeFi) and DeFi. Mirko Zhao, Head of Cronos Labs, further explain in his own word, he said,

 “The next growth cycle will be defined by tokenization and real-world assets. Cronos is uniquely positioned with distribution through Crypto.com, liquidity anchored in CRO and a roadmap that ties tokenization and AI into one interoperable system. Building on AWS extends this foundation, giving institutions a secure, scalable pathway to bridge traditional and decentralized finance.”  

AWS and Cronos Join to Deliver Secure, Compliant Tokenization Solutions

Amazon Web Services (AWS) made a significant announcement after Mirko Zhao, AWS, said, “Financial institutions require robust, secure, and compliant technology solutions as they explore innovative approaches to asset tokenization.”

This development shows the progressive intersection of blockchain, AI and cloud technology to facilitate developers and enterprises with advanced tools for tokenization and institutional use cases on Cronos.

AWS further said, “By leveraging AWS’s robust security controls and compliance frameworks alongside Cronos’s blockchain technology, we’re enabling both innovative startups and established institutions to build tokenization solutions that meet the highest standards of security and regulatory requirements.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.00395-22.53%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05881-9.42%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Mono Protocol Future Prediction: 5 Reasons It Will Get on Top Crypto Presale Lists 2025-26

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,907.38
$103,907.38$103,907.38

-1.73%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,504.95
$3,504.95$3,504.95

-2.34%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.90
$160.90$160.90

-3.50%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2532
$2.2532$2.2532

-3.17%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16175
$0.16175$0.16175

-3.12%