Cronos and Amazon Web Services Unite to Accelerate Tokenization and Institutional Adoption of RWA

Cronos, a high-performance leading blockchain ecosystem, has unveiled an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make Cronos data, infrastructure, and artificial intelligence (AI) tools more accessible to developers, supporting institutions and enterprises to build the future of on-chain finance. With the partnership of AWS, Cronos is operating on ways to make Cronos data available through AWS Public Blockchain Data.

The main purpose behind this partnership is to construct a secure and reporting-ready pipeline that could aid AI agents with analytics and complicated questions, while providing financial institutions a gateway to simplify workflows via reporting plans. Cronos has revealed this trailblazing news with the global community through its official social media X account.

AWS Backs Cronos Ecosystem with Cloud Resources for Builders and Innovators

AWS has announced an interesting and beneficial announcement for Cronos builders. AWS said while promoting ecosystem growth, that AWS will facilitate chosen Cronos builders with up to $100,000 in AWS credits per startup. Surely, this statement will attract a massive number of traffic toward this collaboration and get themselves benefitted.

These assets will provide significant help to early-stage and institutional projects, scale tokenization pilots, real world asset (RWA) platforms, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, and AI-Powered applications built on Cronos.

Presently, Cronos shared an announcement that uncovered the 2025-2026 roadmap, which forms a visionary plan to strengthen its position as the blockchain of choice for institutions. This roadmap consists of custom-built tokenization platforms for valuation, funds, products, insurance, forex, and real estate.

Cronos Targets $10B in Tokenized Assets and 20M Users across CeFi and DeFi.

One of the main objectives of this collaboration is to provide seamless division of DeFi services to approximately 150+ million users around the world via Crypto.com and powerful institutional requirements for CRO via ETFs and treasury integrations.

Cronos has already taken crucial steps on this vision, which delivers 10x faster block times (0.5s) and also lower gas fees by 10x, resulting in a 400% increase in daily transactions. Cronos targets $10 billion in tokenized assets deployed and 20 million users across Centralized finance (CeFi) and DeFi. Mirko Zhao, Head of Cronos Labs, further explain in his own word, he said,

“The next growth cycle will be defined by tokenization and real-world assets. Cronos is uniquely positioned with distribution through Crypto.com, liquidity anchored in CRO and a roadmap that ties tokenization and AI into one interoperable system. Building on AWS extends this foundation, giving institutions a secure, scalable pathway to bridge traditional and decentralized finance.”

AWS and Cronos Join to Deliver Secure, Compliant Tokenization Solutions

Amazon Web Services (AWS) made a significant announcement after Mirko Zhao, AWS, said, “Financial institutions require robust, secure, and compliant technology solutions as they explore innovative approaches to asset tokenization.”

This development shows the progressive intersection of blockchain, AI and cloud technology to facilitate developers and enterprises with advanced tools for tokenization and institutional use cases on Cronos.

AWS further said, “By leveraging AWS’s robust security controls and compliance frameworks alongside Cronos’s blockchain technology, we’re enabling both innovative startups and established institutions to build tokenization solutions that meet the highest standards of security and regulatory requirements.”